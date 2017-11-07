 Tuesday, November 7, 2017 65.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


City Council Hears From Both Sides On Proposed Change To Stormwater Regulations In South Chickamauga Creek Basin

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Members of the City Council on Tuesday heard from both sides on the issue of whether water retention standards should be lowered in the South Chickamauga Creek basin.

Realtors and home builders said the strict 1.6-inch requirement is adding a significant cost for home construction.

Sandy Kurtz, longtime leader of the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway Alliance, said lowering the rule to one inch would bring further degradation to the stream in the form of erosion and washing in of pollutants and sediment.

Bill Raines, commercial realtor, said a Huntsville developer said he spent $300,000 on stormwater measures on a 26-acre track in his home town and $500,000 on 10 acres in Hamilton County.

He said the standard should be changed "to make it more reasonable," saying the city in 2014 had moved "to the most stringent standard in the U.S."

Attorney Bill Penny, speaking for the Home Builders Association, said changing the water retention level does not mean that flood control measures will not still be in place. He said those are separate sections of the regulations.

Realtor Paula Palmer said she could find only three affordable new homes here, but many north of town and in Cleveland and North Georgia. She said costs affecting developers, including stormwater rules, are a key factor.

Habitat for Humanity officials said strict retention standards with attendant costs harm the non-profit's ability to help poor residents achieve home ownership. 

Engineer Mike Price said the city will still be "environmentally conscious" with the one-inch requirement. He said the county's standard was three-fourths of an inch.

Ms. Kurtz said dropping to the one-inch level for South Chickamauga Creek will put the city out of compliance with its MS4 permit. She said no one has stated what steps will be taken to get it back into compliance.

Paula Wilson said the fact of a lack of affordable homes "is more of a poverty problem." She said employers here don't pay enough.

Dr. Barbara Miller, who was formerly over flood management for TVA, said of steps that will be needed to get the city back into compliance "there has been no mention of what those actions will be, what they will cost, or who will pay for them."

Helen Burns Sharp of Accountability for Taxpayer Money said no reason was given by city officials are pushing for the change.

She said realtors and homebuilders have been "at the table" with the city, but not those opposed to dropping the standard. 

 



November 7, 2017

Red Bank Gets Donation Of Land Next To Ridgemont Apartments For Stringer's Ridge Trail

November 7, 2017

Multiple 911 Centers Experience Call Misroutes Across The State; Issue Is Quickly Resolved

November 7, 2017

Home Destroyed By Fire In Red Bank Tuesday Morning


A tract of land next to the Ridgemont Apartments has been donated to the city of Red Bank for the Stringer's Ridge Trail system, City Manager Randall Smith said at the Tuesday night commission ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Emergency Communications District reports that the problem of 911 calls being misrouted to other 911 call centers around the state has been resolved.  “By all indication ... (click for more)

The American Red Cross will be assisting a Red Bank resident with her emergency needs after fire destroyed her home Tuesday morning. At  10:15 a.m. , a 911 call was made reporting ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Red Bank Gets Donation Of Land Next To Ridgemont Apartments For Stringer's Ridge Trail

A tract of land next to the Ridgemont Apartments has been donated to the city of Red Bank for the Stringer's Ridge Trail system, City Manager Randall Smith said at the Tuesday night commission meeting. The Trust for Public Land earlier gained title to the tract and passed it on to Red Bank. Also at the session, the city amended its public records policy to tighten up on the ... (click for more)

Multiple 911 Centers Experience Call Misroutes Across The State; Issue Is Quickly Resolved

The Hamilton County Emergency Communications District reports that the problem of 911 calls being misrouted to other 911 call centers around the state has been resolved.  “By all indication it appears that this issue has been resolved and 9-1-1 calls are being routed to the proper 9-1-1 center”, advised John Stuermer, Executive Director for the Hamilton County 9-1-1 Center.  ... (click for more)

Opinion

MLK Extension: Is TIF The Right Tool? If So, Is This The Right TIF?

Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) recently learned of a proposal to extend West MLK Boulevard to the Blue Goose Landing Trailhead on the Tennessee Riverwalk by using a public financing tool known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The concept, as proposed by Mayor Andy Berke’s Administration, is to work with a private developer and use TIF financing to create a straight ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Focus On The ‘Perp’

In the past 17 months the United States has witnessed three of the worst mass shootings in our history. The Orlando Pulse massacre killed 49 and wounded 58 in June of 2016. Then the Las Vegas attack this summer saw 58 more killed and so many wounded a final tally has yet to be given. And then on this Sunday morning past, in Sutherland Springs,Texas (30 miles outside of San Antonio) ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Recruiting Class Takes A Hit With Mays' Decision

The uncertainty of whether Tennessee football coach Butch Jones can keep his job beyond the 2017 season created a severe recruiting hit Tuesday when Cade Mays, a nationally ranked offensive line prospect from Knoxville, officially de-committed from the Vols. Mays, a 6-foot-6, 318-pound five-star recruit playing his senior year at Knox Catholic, has been a UT commitment since ... (click for more)

High-Flying Hamilton Heights Lady Hawks Return 4 Starters

The Hamilton Heights Lady Hawks have high hopes entering the 2017-2018 basketball season and they appear equipped to meet those high expections. The Lady Hawks return four starters from last year’s team that went 28-2 and was the runner-up in the Dick’s Sporting Goods National Championship in New York City. Most national ranking services have indicated that the Lady Hawks will ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors