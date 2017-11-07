 Tuesday, November 7, 2017 65.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Red Bank Gets Donation Of Land Next To Ridgemont Apartments For Stringer's Ridge Trail

Tuesday, November 7, 2017

A tract of land next to the Ridgemont Apartments has been donated to the city of Red Bank for the Stringer's Ridge Trail system, City Manager Randall Smith said at the Tuesday night commission meeting.

The Trust for Public Land earlier gained title to the tract and passed it on to Red Bank.

Also at the session, the city amended its public records policy to tighten up on the release of accident reports that contain personal identifying information.

City Attorney Arnie Stulce said those will no longer be routinely released. He said those seeking the reports must go through a process that includes filling out a form.

Insurance agents and investigators will be among those able to obtain the reports.

The commission turned down a resolution that would have authorized an agreement between the city and Moreland Altobelli Associates for $41,195 for right-of-way services in regard to construction easements.

Officials said the project related to a sidewalk on Dayton Boulevard. City officials said they were faced with charges "just off the charts" and decided to take another route on the project.

The city approved spending up to $18,000 to pay for temporary workers during leaf season.

The commission approved paying $16,863 to Mountain View Ford for the purchase and installation of emergency equipment for the Police Department.

The commission delayed a request for rezoning 109 Woodrow Ave. from R-1 to C-1 because applicant Pete Phillips was in Waco, Tex., rather than at the meeting.

Also delayed was a request for rezoning at 217 W. Ridgewood Ave. from R-1 to R-TX. Nate Heffner said the half-acre lot is owned by his grandfather. He said he has his power of attorney, but did not have it with him.

He said he plans to build two single-family homes on the property, which is now vacant. They will include from 1,500 to 1,700 square feet each.

Neighbor Shannon Kelly, who is a stormwater engineer, said she had concerns about runoff from the site. She asked that assurances be included for long-term stormwater retention on the site.

The commission did approve the rezoning of 103 Woodrow Ave. from R-1 to C-1. Attorney Stulce said the property, which includes a 7,000 square foot building, has always been in commercial use. He said it was mistakenly changed to R-1 zoning in 2015.

Officials said there is an upcoming grand opening at the new Dirty Jane's Antique Mall.

The Red Bank Holiday Market will be Dec. 2.

 



