Missing CSAS Teacher Seen Around Town; Missing Person Case Closed

Wednesday, November 8, 2017

The search for a missing Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences teacher has ended after John Eaton was seen around town.

Officials at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said the missing person case on him had been closed.

The Sheriff's Office said it was concluded that Mr.

Eaton was not a victim of crime and not believed to be in danger.

The second grade teacher has been seen on local store videos since he was reported missing.

His wife said he left home on Sunday afternoon saying he was going to school to prepare for the coming week. However, video showed that he did not go to the campus on E. Third Street.