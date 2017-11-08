 Wednesday, November 8, 2017 53.1°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


"Star Employee" At Pilot Flying J Says She Believes CEO Jimmy Haslam Knew Of Scheme To Defraud Trucking Companies

Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Jimmy Haslam when he joined the family firm in 1976
Jimmy Haslam when he joined the family firm in 1976

A witness described as a "star employee" at Pilot Flying J testified Wednesday in Chattanooga that she assumed that CEO Jimmy Haslam III knew of a scheme to defraud trucking companies out of millions of dollars by cheating them on promised discounts.

Janet Welch, an inside account executive at the Knoxville headquarters who dealt directly with the outside reps carrying out the deceit, said, "I assume that Jimmy Haslam knew. He was at the sales meetings at times and he is a totally hands on manager. He knew the numbers."

Houston attorney Rusty Hardin, who represents former Pilot CEO Mark Hazelwood, asked, "Are you aware of anything that was going on in that company that he (Haslam) was unaware of?" She replied, "No."

Ms. Welch said Jimmy Haslam, who is also the owner of the Cleveland Browns NFL franchise, had frequent meetings with Hazelwood. She said, "They were so close to the sales guys it is hard to have anything going on that they would not be aware of."

No charges have been brought against Jimmy Haslam. His brother, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, left the company prior to the fraud conspiracy.

On trial in addition to Hazelwood are former vice president Scott "Scooter" Wombold and two former sales accountants, Heather Jones and Karen Mann. Fourteen other members of the sales team have pleaded guilty, including Ms. Welch. They are awaiting sentencing by Judge Curtis Collier, who is presiding at the trial at the Federal Courthouse.

The jury heard a recording of a sales meeting talk by salesman Brian Mosher in which he described the scheme to tell certain "unsophisticated" trucking firms they were getting a certain discount, then actually give them lesser discounts. The audio was made by an informant who was working with the government.

Mosher said of trucking executives, "Some of 'em don't know what a spreadsheet is." He said the average trucking official "doesn't know what cost-plus pricing is. He isn't going to take the time to find out. He's lazy." He said the trucking executive "doesn't deserve" the full price cut or rebate. 

Mosher also could be heard saying, “It’s an art. It’s a feel. It’s a do what you can, and don’t expose yourself.” Ms. Welch said the latter remark meant "don't get caught cheating."  

At one point when Mosher described the ploy, there was laughter in the room.

Attorney Hardin said the November 2012 sales session was the first time that Hazelwood had not conducted the meeting. He was not present, but Wombold was. Jason Holland, a new employee who had come over to Pilot from Comdata, expressed reservations about the ruse, saying at Comdata such matters were "black and white" rather than "gray."

Defense attorneys noted that Wombold told the new employee that he "tended to be in your camp." But prosecutor Trey Hamilton said Wombold did not condemn the scheme and used words like "may" and "maybe."

Mosher said at the meeting that "John and I began doing this about the same time." He referred to John Freeman, another outside sales rep.

Ms. Welch, who joined Pilot in 1998 when it was a much smaller company,  said the fraud began around 2007/2008. Pilot, which began in 1958 with a single gas station owned by Jimmy Haslam III, doubled in size in 2010 when it merged with Flying J. By 2012, it had $34 billion in annual revenue and 26,000 employees. It was the sixth largest private company in America.

The witness said sales reps did not try the scheme on all customers, including the U.S. Postal Service. But she said, "The more you made on the customer, the more you made on your salary." However, she said her own salary was capped, so the fraud benefited her little.

She said large national accounts "were harder to cheat" because they had sophisticated programs in place to monitor billing. She said, "They were watching their pricing a little bit closer."

The witness told of one email outlining a cheating scheme against one company that went to Hazelwood. The president asked how many gallons of fuel were involved monthly, and he later said OK.

Ms.Welch said Hazelwood was "a very nice man." She agreed that he worked long hours, often got out into the field, and continually came up with ideas to improve the operation. 

Ms. Welch said at the time she did not consider that she might be doing something illegal. However, in one email concerning a change to what had been promised a trucking firm, she wrote, "This makes me nervous." She told the jury, "I thought we were lying to the customer. We were going to get caught and it was wrong."

Prosecutor Hamilton said the sales reps would tell the customer one discount figure, "but have their fingers crossed behind their backs."

Attorney Hardin noted that Ms. Welch and others who pleaded guilty were facing a maximum five years in prison, while those on trial could get up to 20 years.

Asked why she pleaded guilty, Ms. Welch said, "It would drive me nuts to go through this for four and a half years." Getting emotional, she said, "I've got daughters 26 and 24 and two grandkids."

She told of being at the office around noon on April 15, 2013, when agents burst in. She said there were more law enforcement personnel in the search party than the 20-25 employees at the office.

The witness said, "We were eating lunch. At first I thought it was a joke." 

Everyone was told to stand up, and they were segregated into separate areas.

She said she was moved into a room and interviewed by four law enforcement personnel. Afterward, she said she and the others were hustling to find lawyers. She talked with on that night and had a meeting with him the next day.

Arnie Ralenkotter, a former outside sales director for the Midwest and Northeast, said he pleaded guilty to admit his wrongdoing and to tell the truth.

He said the truth was not what he told many of his customers. In one trip report he told of dealing with the Falcon trucking firm which he said had an Optimizer system "that's not too bright." He said a competitor was offering the company a better deal, so he upped that offer. However, he said he instructed the office to pay a discount lower than what he had agreed.

He said, "I was cheating 'em out of their agreed-upon deal. It was making more money for the company and more money for myself." 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pilot travel center
Pilot travel center


November 8, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

November 8, 2017

Sheriff's Deputy Indicted, Accused Of Telling Suspect About Impending Arrest

November 8, 2017

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/8/17


Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: CHAPPLE, SHEBA MONIQUE B 31 F 0 1 GS 1651552 POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA GUELDE, TERRY LYN ... (click for more)

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment for a deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, who is accused of misusing information in a criminal ... (click for more)

(click for more)


Breaking News

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 20. No Bills: CHAPPLE, SHEBA MONIQUE B 31 F 0 1 GS 1651552 POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA GUELDE, TERRY LYN W 39 M 0 1 GS 1663760 DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE GUELDE, TERRY LYN W 39 M 0 2 GS 1663762 POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE GUELDE, TERRY LYN W 39 M 0 3 GS 1663763 ... (click for more)

Sheriff's Deputy Indicted, Accused Of Telling Suspect About Impending Arrest

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained an indictment for a deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, who is accused of misusing information in a criminal investigation. After receiving information from Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller, 12 th  District Attorney General Michael Taylor requested TBI open an investigation into Timothy ... (click for more)

Opinion

MLK Extension: Is TIF The Right Tool? If So, Is This The Right TIF?

Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) recently learned of a proposal to extend West MLK Boulevard to the Blue Goose Landing Trailhead on the Tennessee Riverwalk by using a public financing tool known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The concept, as proposed by Mayor Andy Berke’s Administration, is to work with a private developer and use TIF financing to create a straight ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ted, You Do Something!

When the members of Congress held “a moment of silence” Monday for those who were massacred at a Texas church the day before, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) walked out of the chamber, saying, “I can’t do this again … I’ve been to too many moments in silences. In just my short time in Congress three of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history have occurred. I will not be silent.” Then, ... (click for more)

Sports

Heights' Massengill First Chattanoogan To Sign With Lady Vols

Jazmine Massengill, a 6-foot-1 senior guard that helped the Hamilton Heights girls reach the Dick’s Sports Goods national championship last season, made basketball history Wednesday afternoon. Massengill became the first player from Chattanooga to sign with Tennessee’s Lady Vols. “I know this is a dream come true for Jazmine,” Lady Hawks coach Keisha Hunt said. “For ... (click for more)

Hamilton Heights Hosts Hawk Havoc On Nov. 17-18

Hamilton Heights will host the fourth annual Hawks Havoc on Nov. 17-18, in the intimate confines of the school’s 300-seat gymnasium on Hickory Valley Road. Head of School Duke Stone made the announcement on Wednesday. “ Previously, the event has been held at Chattanooga State Community College and at Tyner Middle School,” he said. “But this year it was decided to hold ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors