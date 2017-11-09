 Thursday, November 9, 2017 57.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

I-75, I-24 Interchange Reshaping To Include Wider Roads And Ramps; Changes In Ramp Patterns

Thursday, November 9, 2017

A reshaping of the dangerous and congested I-24/I-75 interchange in Brainerd will include widening existing roads and ramps and increasing ramp angles to provide 55 mph design speed, TDOT officials said.

 

The work that is expected to cost between $65 million and $70 million or more also reconfigures I-24 ramps to enter and exit I-75 from the right side, shifts the interchange to the west and modifies the nearby welcome center area traffic circulation.

 

Officials said it will be done as a Design-Build project. Officials said, "Instead of the usual processes that TDOT uses in developing a project, a Design-Build team will be selected for the project.  Design-Build refers to a project method that combines all or some portions of the design and construction phases of a project — including the design, right-of-way acquisition, regulatory permit approvals, utility relocation and construction — into a single contract.  The winning Design-Build team will take care of all aspects of the project.  We should have the Design-Build team on board by the end of the year."

 

It is expected that approval of the Design-Build contract would be next Oct. 26 with an order to proceed with construction on Nov. 2.

 

The project stretches between the Georgia state line and East Brainerd Road Interchange on I-75 and between Belvoir Road and the I-24 Interchange and I-75 Interchange on I-24. 

 

The project will also include new bridges for Spring Creek Road, McBrien Road and Moore Road over I-24 as well as Interstate bridges. Retaining walls will be required along I-24 and between I-75 and the Welcome Center area.

 

Only minor design work, such as resurfacing and restriping, is anticipated on North and South Terrace with the exception of slope mediation on North Terrace near the Belvoir Road Intersection.

 

Officials said, "The project’s primary purpose is to provide present and future congestion relief, reduce the high crash rate and to address the deficiencies of the existing interchange."

 



November 9, 2017

Fire Chief Phil Hyman was sworn in on Thursday.  Here are his remarks: "First of all I would like to thank Mayor Berke and his staff as well as the  members of the city council

An undercover human trafficking operation conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Brentwood Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 21 st  District

Governor Bill Haslam on Thursday announced  Stephen Smith will serve as his chief of staff to oversee day-to-day operations of the governor's office and serve as top advisor and strategist.


Fire Chief Phil Hyman was sworn in on Thursday.  Here are his remarks: "First of all I would like to thank Mayor Berke and his staff as well as the  members of the city council for giving me this incredible opportunity to lead the Chattanooga Fire Department. It is truly humbling to be selected to lead this department and I am honored. I am grateful that my command

An undercover human trafficking operation conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Brentwood Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 21 st  District Attorney General Kim Helper has resulted in mostly felony indictments for 22 men in a targeted effort to identify individuals attempting to purchase illicit sex from minors. "Yet

MLK Extension: Is TIF The Right Tool? If So, Is This The Right TIF?

Accountability for Taxpayer Money (ATM) recently learned of a proposal to extend West MLK Boulevard to the Blue Goose Landing Trailhead on the Tennessee Riverwalk by using a public financing tool known as Tax Increment Financing (TIF). The concept, as proposed by Mayor Andy Berke's Administration, is to work with a private developer and use TIF financing to create a straight

Roy Exum: Let’s Share Drawings

I have a good number of friends who are good architects and I, for one, love most of the projects that come off their drawing tables. I love stately and regal and classical but just as we all have different tastes, I have found that beauty is indeed in the eye of the beholder. For instance, the new library building at UTC is gorgeous while the STEM center on the same campus is,

Covenant Rallies Past Birmingham Southern In NCAA 1st Round

The remarkable, amazing, sensational season will continue for the Covenant volleyball team. The Lady Scots rallied from a 2-1 match deficit to defeat Birmingham Southern 3-2 (25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 26-24, 15-13) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament  on Thursday  afternoon at the Woodruff PE Center on the campus of Emory University. Covenant will advance

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs Will Be Tested By No. 10 Auburn War Eagles Saturday

This is uncharted territory for Georgia football and its players. The last time the Bulldogs were 9-0 was in 1982 when Herschel Walker was running over people and Georgia played in the Sugar Bowl. But those are just distant memories now. The Bulldog players weren't alive to experience the glory days of the 1980s and, quite frankly, it's been awhile since some of these


