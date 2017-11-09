Mountain City Police Lieutenant And Sergeant Indicted On Drug Charges

Thursday, November 9, 2017

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division, with the assistance of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has resulted in the indictment of two Mountain City police officers on a variety of drug-related charges.

In August, at the request of 1st District Attorney General Tony Clark, TBI special agents began investigating allegations that Mountain City Police Lieutenant Ronald Glen Shupe, 44, and Sergeant Elmer Kenneth Lane, 61, were involved in the use and distribution of illegal narcotics. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that Shupe and Lane were involved in obtaining, distributing, and using controlled substances both on and off duty. Further investigation revealed that some of the transactions occurred within a school zone. On Nov. 6, during an undercover operation conducted by the TBI, FBI, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Shupe was found to be in possession of a quantity of Oxycodone pills while on duty. He was arrested and taken into federal custody.

On Thursday, the Johnson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Shupe with one count of possession of Schedule II Drugs with intent to deliver in a school zone, one count of conspiracy to possess Schedule II Drugs with intent to deliver in a school zone, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, three counts of official misconduct, one count of solicitation to commit assault, one count of accessory after the fact, one count of release of confidential information, one count of simple possession of Schedule II drugs, one count of casual exchange of Schedule VI drugs, and theft of property valued at $1,000 or less. He was served on the new charges in the Washington County Jail where he was already being held on federal charges. The Grand Jury also returned indictments charging Lane with one count of conspiracy to possess Schedule II drugs with intent to deliver in a school zone, one count of solicitation to commit delivery of Schedule II drugs, and simple possession of Schedule II drugs. On Thursday, he was arrested and booked into the Johnson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.