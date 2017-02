Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, JAMYRA DESHAE

2515 JUDSON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

---

BELL, CARVING LEBRON

959 GATEWAY AVE APT 4029 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500)

---

BENFORD, JULIAN NATHANIEL

2525 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

---

BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE

2101 MAE DELL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN

45 EDGEWOOD CIRCLE FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

---

BLEVINS, MCKENNA HARRISON

1956 LONG ISLAND ROAD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY MINOR

---

BOYD, REAUNA LECOLLE

712 NORTH HOLLEY STRETT CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PROSTITUTION W/I 1.

5 MILES OF SCHOOLFAILURE TO APPEAR---BRANSON, VICTOR W900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT R299 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE5105 BEAULAH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---BROWN, JUSTIN LEE114 LUTTRELL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BUCHANAN, BIONCA MENYON906 SOUTH KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---BURTON, ADAM BROCK206 SOUTH OXFORD CIRCLE MERIDIANVILLE, 35759Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HEROINPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)---CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLAITON OF SEX OFFENDER---CAMPBELL, JOSEPH TAYLOR2629 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 373793584Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRETAIL THEFT (LESS THAN 400)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF COCAINE---DAILEY, DENNISE RENEE77 HUFFMAN ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ICE METHDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE POWDER METHDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HEROINCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---DOBBS, LUCAS AARON2527 LOVE LANE LAKESITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDINGEVADING ARRESTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICEAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICEEVADING ARREST FELONYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFAIL TO YIELDSPEEDING---EARLS, DEMONTES DASHONE4929 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---EATON, REBECCA LYNN7014 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HEROINTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---FOX, MILTON LEE702 N KELLEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GREEN, JUSTIN ALAN7875 SHALE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD101 DALMATIAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HAMILL, KENNETH TONY7 CHICKAMAUGA ST FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY)---HARRIS, ARIEL DEANDRA7901 HANCOCK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HICKS, ROBBIE LYNN7601 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS. METH FOR RESALE---HILL, CHARLES VINCENT502 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)---HULLENDER, JAMIE MICHELE8201 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---JENKINS, KENNETH SCOTT611 COUNTY ROAD 267 NIOTA, 37826Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA2212 EAST 24TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---JONES, OWEN KIRK57 ASHLEY LAUREN LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LAZENBY, EBONY MARIE2313 NORTH BRIAR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---LOPOPOLO, ROBERT MATTHEW1333 LYNNHAVEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 3RD OFFENSE)---MCCULLOUGH, MARCUS ANTOWONE2300 WILSON STREET 2D CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM OVER $500INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE1530 ESSIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MINOR, JOSHUA ALAN7416 DAVIS MILL ROAD HARRISON, 37313Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDNO PROOF OF INSURANCE---MORGAN, CHRISTOPHER NEAL6624 WHITE SANDS LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---NELSON, ASHIA ALESIA2649 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---NERREN, TIMOTHY J6706 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT---NOTTAGE, JAMES LOUIS182 OLD CHATTANOOGA LN MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PENN, ROBERT LEE528 OAK CREST LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---RHODES, SEAN CORNE1120 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGG ASSAULT)---ROSSER, KRISTEN2514 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SEAL, JAMES HAROLD9120 QUAIL MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY A FELONPOSSESSION SCHEDULE 2---SHOCKEY, DAVID ANTHONY7146 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE, GA)---SUTTON, MICHAEL JEROME2110 WISDOM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT---SWANSON, DEVIN CRAIG30 DAYDREAM LN RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---THOMISON, JEREMIAH LEE709 NORTH SELVAGE STREET DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METH---TIGNER, DEBORAH JEAN1 EAST 11TH STREET APT 618 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500---TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY1807 LAKEWOOD AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WADE, CADARIUS L2904 E. 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSS OF COCAINE FOR RESALE---WALKER, TRISTEN ANDREW2360 BLACKBURN ROAD APT 104 CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WESSON, GEORGE HARVEY8447 CROSS TIMBERS CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, CHILYNN MARQUIS711 CASTLE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE---WILLIAMS, YVONNE RENEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT )FAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JAMYRA DESHAE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER BELL, CARVING LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/04/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER 500) BENFORD, JULIAN NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/02/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE BLEVINS, MCKENNA HARRISON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/28/1996

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BY MINOR BOYD, REAUNA LECOLLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION W/I 1.5 MILES OF SCHOOL

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRANSON, VICTOR W

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/11/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROWN, JUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUCHANAN, BIONCA MENYON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/03/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) BURTON, ADAM BROCK

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/17/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HEROIN

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH) CABRERA, CHARLES CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/27/1959

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLAITON OF SEX OFFENDER DAILEY, DENNISE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/10/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ICE METH

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE POWDER METH

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE MARIJUANA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE HEROIN

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION DOBBS, LUCAS AARON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING

EVADING ARREST

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

EVADING ARREST FELONY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FAIL TO YIELD

SPEEDING EARLS, DEMONTES DASHONE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) EATON, REBECCA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HEROIN

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS FOX, MILTON LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/07/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GREEN, JUSTIN ALAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GREER, JAMES CLIFFORD

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/12/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HAMILL, KENNETH TONY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/07/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ROBBERY) HARRIS, ARIEL DEANDRA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/09/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HILL, CHARLES VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/03/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT) HULLENDER, JAMIE MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/08/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JENKINS, KENNETH SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/15/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) JENKINS, TRANSQUIL DOMONEKIA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JONES, OWEN KIRK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LAZENBY, EBONY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/12/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT LOPOPOLO, ROBERT MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/11/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI 3RD OFFENSE) MCCULLOUGH, MARCUS ANTOWONE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 01/31/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM OVER $500

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS