Couple With 3 Children On Woodmore Bus File Suit

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

A couple with three children on the Woodmore Elementary School bus that crashed Nov. 21 have filed suit.

Six children were killed in the crash on Talley Road, including Zyaira Mateen. Zasmyn Mateen and Macauree' A Brown were injured in the wreck.

The suit was filed by Jasmine Mateen, mother of the three children, and Qadir Mateen, father of Zyaira and Zasmyn.

It is brought in Circuit Court against Durham School Services and driver Johnthony Walker.

The suit, filed by attorney Greta Locklear, asks unspecified damages.