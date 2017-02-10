 Friday, February 10, 2017 51.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


East Ridge Adopts New Sign Ordinance; Litchford, McVeagh Are City Attorney Finalists

Friday, February 10, 2017 - by Gail Perry

East Ridge adopted a new sign ordinance at the Thursday night council meeting. Codes Enforcement Officer Kenny Custer said it has taken over 12 months to create.

Help was received from Hamilton County, the Regional Planning Agency, legal counsel, billboard and sign companies and companies that develop LED technology.

The revamp was started when LED signs started appearing and the city was not prepared with a way to regulate them. He said the new ordinance is intended to enhance the city by making them more consistent and attractive and at the same time to promote businesses.

Old signs will be grandfathered in until a change is made, and if that change is judged to be 50 percent or greater, the new standards must be met. Mr. Custer said that in the future the city may offer sign grants for making improvements and to encourage sign replacements.

A public hearing on this ordinance will take place at the Feb. 23 council meeting.The city will be considering another ordinance at the first meeting in March to adopt architectural design standards and guidelines within the commercial district.

There was a lot of discussion about this during talks about signs, said Mr. Custer. This ordinance will be to promote more attractive buildings with good access, and walk-ability. It will set standards such as preventing blank walls facing the streets, will require entrances to face the street and promote mixed-use buildings with retail on the first floor and residential spaces above. Design features such as building materials and roof lines will be addressed in the new codes for buildings moving forward.

City Manager Scott Miller asked and received from the council the authority to solicit Requests for Proposals for engineering and design of sidewalks along Ringgold Road. The entire project will be done in two phases. Mr. Miller would like to start on the section from McBrien Road going west to the tunnels that would be implemented in 2018.The second phase would be from McBrien Road going east to I-75 which would be built in 2021. He told the council that if completed by 2022, it could be paid for with tax money received from the border region program. He said that enhancements to Ringgold Road would encourage improvements in buildings, as well, and should heighten  owners’ interest in making improvements to their properties.

In another move to improve the city, Mayor Brent Lambert proposed the creation of a redevelopment authority. It would take a petition with a certain number of signatures before a public meeting could be set up, and then the council would determine if any unsafe or unsanitary buildings existed in the city. If so, they could create a resolution to create the authority that would have five members.

Judging by what has taken place in East Ridge in the past, he said it is undeniable that some housing exists that is dangerous, referring to the condemnation of the Superior Creek Lodge in September 2015. The authority would give the city more tools to regulate those properties and urge compliance from the owners. He said some dangerous situations exist and the city needs to be proactive not reactive.

The position of city attorney for East Ridge has been advertised and four applicants responded. The council members determined that their two top choices were Mark Litchford, who is currently acting as interim city attorney, and Alex McVeagh, who has worked as the East Ridge assistant city attorney. The two candidates will be interviewed on Monday, Feb. 20, at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome.

On second and final reading, the council voted to abandon a third of an acre and give it to the developers of Jordan Crossing. That land had been given to the city for use when building Camp Jordan Parkway. The entrance into the development is now being reconfigured and, when the new road is built, it will no longer be on that property and will have no use for the city. The developers will use the space to increase parking.

The applications for two grants were authorized at the meeting. The 2017 Firehouse Subs Grant, if received, would provide radio equipment for the police department. A state of Tennessee community Development Block Grant will also be applied for in the amount of $315,000. The city’s match would be $34,650. If this is received, it would be used for the demolition of slum and blighted property.


February 10, 2017

Perdue Meets With Judge Gorsuch; Calls Him Principled Jurist

February 10, 2017

Karin Alley, 25, Shot On East 41st Street Thursday Night

February 10, 2017

Pedestrian Struck On Suck Creek Road


Senator David Perdue on Friday released the following statement after meeting with President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to the U. S. Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch: “After meeting with ... (click for more)

Karin Alley, 25, was shot Thursday night. At app roximately  10:01 p.m. , Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E. 41st Street in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a pedestrian struck on Suck Creek Road. The victim has been transported to a local hospital. Until further notice, the 2300 ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Perdue Meets With Judge Gorsuch; Calls Him Principled Jurist

Senator David Perdue on Friday released the following statement after meeting with President Donald J. Trump’s nominee to the U. S. Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch: “After meeting with Judge Gorsuch, it is abundantly clear that he is a principled jurist who will put the Constitution, and the rights of all Americans, at the forefront of any decision he makes. We discussed ... (click for more)

Karin Alley, 25, Shot On East 41st Street Thursday Night

Karin Alley, 25, was shot Thursday night. At app roximately  10:01 p.m. , Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of E. 41st Street in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police officers located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound.   Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene to provide medical treatment and later transported ... (click for more)

Opinion

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn’t have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Wheelon Is Still A Bum

In April of 2013 animal control officers, including the Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, raided a horse barn in Blount County and were both amazed and sickened by the way a well-known rogue trainer, Larry Joe Wheelon, had been abusing Tennessee Walking Horses. The pictures were horrible to view. One horse was in such pain it bolted inside ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley's Howard, McCallie's Clay Finalists For Top Prep Hoops Awards

Bradley Central's Rhyne Howard and McCallie's Jr. Clay have been announced as finalists for TSSAA Miss Basketball and Mr. Basketball awards, which will be presented on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State on   March 7 at 7 p.m. CT. Howard, a junior, has been named to the All-District 5-3A team for four years, including as an eighth-grader ... (click for more)

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state’s top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors