South Pittsburg Woman Indicted For Stealing Over $200,000 From Employer

Sunday, February 12, 2017

An investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a South Pittsburgh woman charged with stealing from her employer.

At the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor, in April, 2016, TBI special agents began investigating an allegation that a former employee of Sequatchie Concrete Services had embezzled money from the company.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that from 2012 through 2015, Debra Hughes had stolen more than $200,000 from her employer.

On Feb. 6, the Marion County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ms. Hughes, 51, with one count of theft over $60,000.

She was arrested Saturday and booked into the Marion County Jail on a $20,000 bond.