Monday, February 13, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 6-12:

ROSE SARA KATHERINE W/F 32 Officer ENGLAND BURGLARY-FORCED ENTRY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HAWKINS BRANDON DESEAN B/M 26 Officer CAREATHERS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, BATTERY-FVA, THEFT BY TAKING-MISDEMEANOR, PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

DAVIS STEVEN WARREN W/M 51 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

WELLBORN AMANDA LYNN W/F 30 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

BOATFIELD DANIEL LEWIS W/M 28 Officer MATHIS PROBATION VIOLATION-MISDEMEANOR

TUCKER STEVEN DOUGLAS W/M 48 Officer BROWN POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUG, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUG, PAROLE VIOLATION

MURPHY MITZI DHELY W/F 45 Officer CAREATHERS BATTERY-FVA

MORGAN ROGER DILLON W/M 25 Officer FOUTS RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE MEDICAL CENTER

WHITE THOMAS EDWIN W/M 41 Officer KELLEY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURNACE

HARWOOD ALLEN ROBERT W/M 31 Officer PARKER HOLD FOR CITY OF ROSSVILLE

MEALER JERRY LAMAR W/M 64 Officer PARKER HOLD FOR CITY OF ROSSVILLE

LOFTY MICHAEL ANDREW W/M 33 Officer RAMEY SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA

WALKER AMY GAIL W/F 31 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION- FELONY

DOVER LISA KOY W/F 52 Officer WILSON THEFT BY TAKING- MISDEMEANOR

THURMAN ANDREW TAYLOR W/M 46 Officer COURT VIOLATE FAMILY VIOLENCE ORDER

BASSHAM JOSHUA AARON W/M 26 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION- FELONY

MORALES JESUS DELMAR H/M 21 Officer BROWN POSS. OF MORE THAN 1 OZ MARAJUANA, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, SPEEDING, OPEN CONTAINER, DUI OF MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

BOHANNON MELINDA GENE W/F 31 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION- FELONY

MARKCUM KAITLYN HELEN W/F 18 Officer BROWN POSSESSION OF METH

MILLS PAUL MICHAEL W/M 18 Officer BROWN POSSESSION OF METH

BRAMLETT CHAD EVERETT W/M 31 Officer MILLER CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT, PROBATION VIOLATION- MISDEMEANOR

WHITT LEE STARLING W/M 21 Officer OWENS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING- MISDEMEANOR

DAVENPORT DAVADRION LAVELLE B/M 33 Officer OWENS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING- MISDEMEANOR

GATES JASON TYLER W/M 22 Officer WILSON THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, PROBATION VIOLATION- FELONY, FAILURE TO APPEAR- MISDEMEANOR

ROBINSON JAMES CHELSEY W/M 42 WALK-IN POSS. OF COCAINE, POSS. OF HEROIN

STAFFORD TRACY MICHELLE W/F 47 Officer MAYNOR PROBATION VIOLATION- FELONY

ADAMS JEFFERY SCOTT W/M 52 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION- FELONY

HOLLINGSWORTH JIMMY WAYNE W/M 47 Officer REYNOLDS DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GIBSON RAMOND LEE W/M 38 Officer ALFORD SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA, SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

LEE TANA LEIGH W/F 38 Officer ALFORD OBSTRUCTION OR HINDERING PERSONS MAKING 911 CALLS, SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

HARMON CODY SCOTT W/M 21 Officer SCARBROUGH PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

KNIGHT CHRISTOPHER CORT W/M 28 Officer STAFFORD SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, OBSTRUCTING OR HINDERING PERSON MAKING 911 CALLS

PRINCE PRESTON LEE W/M 26 Officer MILLER CONTEMPT OF CIVIL COURT-CHILD SUPPORT

MILLSAPS HEATH VINSON W/M 38 Officer MILLER PAROLE VIOLATION

WEST CASSIE MARIE W/F 28 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

HALE JASON PHILLIP W/M 33 Officer WOOTEN EXPLOITATION OR INTIMIDATION OF DISABLED OR ELDERLY PERSONS

JACKSON ELI NATHANIEL LEE W/M 28 Officer WEBBER BATTERY

LIGHT JASON LEE W/M 40 Officer SIMPSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO APPEAR-FELONY (X2)

BISHOP DUSTEN LEE W/M 25 WALK-IN PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

KERLEY RANDALL LEWIS W/M 42 Officer BEDFORD SIMPLE ASSAULT, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CHAMBERS AUSTIN DALE W/M 24 Officer STAFFORD DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

PARRISH FRED LEE W/M 37 Officer CAREATHERS CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT FELONY

DAVIS JAMES MICHAEL W/M 39 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

SUTTON JAMES MICHAEL W/M 30 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

COOK MARLENA GAIL W/F 34 Officer CAREATHERS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

ASH STEPHEN EUGENE W/M 34 CHATTOOGA RETURN FROM CHATTOOGA COUNTY COURT

ADAMS JEFFERY SCOTT W/M 51 CHATTOOGA RETURN FROM CHATTOOGA COUNTY COURT

GLENN AMBER KAY W/F 40 PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

JETER RUSSELL COLT W/M 33 PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMMINE

SIMS JAMES MICHAEL W/M 30 Officer LLEWELLEN FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

CALLAHAN MATTHEW BLAKE W/M 17 GSP Officer GASS DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO LICENSE ON PERSON

TARVER CORDARIUS TERVER B/M 21 Officer GILLELAND PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

HIGDON JOSHUA ANTHONY W/M 32 Officer PERKINS CRIMINAL TRESPASS, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY DAMAGE 2ND PRIVATE PROPERTY

SMITH TOMMY WAYNE W/M 49 PROBATION MATTHEWS PROBATION VIOLATION-MISDEMEANOR THROUGH LAFAYETTE

PARSON MICKEY GLENN W/M 48 Officer MILLER BURGLARY-BUILDING,STRUCTURE, VEHICLE, PAROLE VIOLATION

ANTHONY JEFFERY WADE W/M 38 Officer HINCH RETURN FROM BATTLEFIELD IMAGING

MORALES RICARDO HERRERA W/M 26 Officer GOULART WEEKENDER

LAWSON JOSHUA BLAKE W/M 21 GSP Officer BALLARD POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, SPEEDING, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HAWKINS DESHON TYRONE B/M 19 GSP Officer DEBORD SPEEDING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

EADES MICHAEL KNIGHT W/M 32 Officer TERRY WEEKENDER

HALE CODY RAY W/M 28 Officer KELLEY WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS- MISDEMEANOR

RUSSELL TODD ANTHONY W/M 32 Officer RAMEY FAILURE TO APPEAR- MISDEMEANOR

THORNTON ANTHONY CHAD W/M 37 WALK IN PROBATION VIOLATION- MISDEMEANOR

BROWN RODNEY WILLIAM W/M 55 Officer MATHIS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSP. OR REVOKED- 1ST OFFENSE

WALKER MELISSA JILL W/F 50 Officer TERRY FALSE STATEMENTS AND WRITINGS AND CONCEALMENT OF FACTS

OLEKSIV ANDREY IVAN W/M 27 Officer SIMPSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, SPEEDING

ENSLEY BRETTON MICHAEL W/M 22 Officer KELLEY DUI, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

ENSLEY XAVIER KORBIN W/M 17 Officer KELLEY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

TURNIPSEED JAMES ANTHONY W/M 34 Officer EVANS DUI, NO TAGLIGHT

MCDADE DOMINIC LEBRON B/M 31 Officer SIMPSON PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

HALE JASON PHILLIP W/M 33 Officer DEAN RETURN FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL CENTER

WILLIAMS ERICA NASHA W/F 33 Officer EVANS OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, DUI, NO TAG LIGHT

KING JOSHUA DAVID W/M 37 Officer CARTER DUI-REFUSAL, OPEN CONTAINER, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

ROBINSON MICHAEL JAMAL B/M 21 Officer OWENS HOLD FOR GORDON COUNTY

BLACKMON JENNIFER FAY W/F 26 CHATOOGA COUNTY HOLD FOR TRANSFER TO PDC

BEARDEN JESSICA ARIZONA W/F 26 Officer DYE NO INSURANCE, REMOVING OR AFFIXING TAG IN ORDER TO CONCEAL IDENTITY OF VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF METH

MILLER CHASE FORREST W/M 22 CHATOOGA COUNTY HOLD FOR TRANSFER TO RSAT

ABLES JAMIE NICOLE W/F 31 Officer WILSON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

BYRD KELSIE LEIGHANNE W/F 24 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

DWORKEN PRESTON BEN W/M 20 GSP GIDEON FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

MOONEYHAM AUSTIN ROBERT W/M 22 DADE COUNTY HOLD FOR TRANSFER TO RSAT

