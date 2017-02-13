Government Closes Case Against Doggart After Calling Islamberg Book Publisher As Last Witness

Monday, February 13, 2017

The government has closed its case against Robert Doggart after calling a member of the small Muslim community in the Catskill Mountains that prosecutors say he targeted for destruction.

Noori Brooks, who heads a small book printing and selling firm at Islamberg, said people come from across the U.S. to visit the book store in the community mosque as well as to attend a summer camp for children.

He said the book store and camp use buildings that Doggart told "gunners" he tried to recruit should be burned.

The jury in the courtroom of Judge Curtis Collier at the Federal Building will get the case at the close of the defense proof.

A large number of Islamberg residents are attending the trial.

Mr. Brooks said he attended the summer camp when he was a youth and he said he married a resident of the 68-acre compound. He said she wanted to return there so they moved to the settlement near Hancock, N.Y.

He said the camp has a religious component and the books are mainly religious.

Under cross-examination from attorney Jonathan Turner, the witness said he had been to Pakistan four times and had met the founder of Islamberg, Sheikh Gilani. He said Sheikh Gilani had encouraged Muslims to settle in rural areas and get away from the problems of big cities and ghettos.

He said he had also been to Trinidad and visited Berry Adams, who attorney Turner said had been deported from Canada for terrorism.

Mr. Brooks said he had one tie with Barry Adams since he and his wife were in a car wreck and a son of Barry Adams was killed in the same accident.

He said he knows Hussein Adams, another son of Barry Adams, who was identified as the mayor of Islamberg and head of the Muslims of America organization. He said Hussein Adams is in Chattanooga for the trial.

The government on Monday also played the final tape made of Doggart at a luncheon meeting at the City Cafe in downtown Chattanooga on April 9, 2015 - the day before he was arrested by the FBI.

Doggart, who lives in Sequatchie County just across the county line, said militia groups needed to rise up because of Muslim threats. He said, "It is our patriotic duty to do so." He said he has 10 grandchildren. His three daughters were on the second row of the courtroom.

At one point, he said, "I'm just worried that we can't be in the wrong" (on the belief that a terrorist cell was at Islamberg).

Another concern was that "the toys they have to come to the game with." He said under one scenario "we kill everyone and then we've got to run like hell."

Doggart said, "I don't want to kill children." He added, "But there's always collateral damage."

At the same time, he said he expected there would be uprisings from militia groups in South Carolina, Texas and Michigan.

Prosecutor Perry Piper said the confidential source working with the FBI and posing as a gunner for Doggart that day was outfitted with a small camera in his hat. The jury saw a short video in which Doggart was seen outside the City Cafe.

Also at the luncheon meeting with Doggart and the confidential source were a potential gunner from Peoria, Ill., and local realtor Sally McNulty.

The lead FBI agent on the case said the Illinois man was interested in settling in Chattanooga because it felt the end times were near and that this was "Middle America" and safer. He said he was acquainted with Ms. McNulty.

The agent said it had not been planned for Ms. McNulty to be at the luncheon because she was not under investigation as Doggart and the Illinois man were, but she came along with the Illinois man.

Doggart was the only one charged with making terroristic threats.

William Tint of South Carolina, who agents said also conspired with Doggart, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.



