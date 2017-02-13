Government Closes Case Against Doggart After Calling Islamberg Book Publisher As Last Witness

 Monday, February 13, 2017 59.4°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

The government has closed its case against Robert Doggart after calling a member of the small Muslim community in the Catskill Mountains that prosecutors say he targeted for destruction.

Noori Brooks, who heads a small book printing and selling firm at Islamberg, said people come from across the U.S. to visit the book store in the community mosque as well as to attend a summer camp for children.

He said the book store and camp use buildings that Doggart told "gunners" he tried to recruit should be burned.

The jury in the courtroom of Judge Curtis Collier at the Federal Building will get the case at the close of the defense proof.

A large number of Islamberg residents are attending the trial.

Mr. Brooks said he attended the summer camp when he was a youth and he said he married a resident of the 68-acre compound. He said she wanted to return there so they moved to the settlement near Hancock, N.Y.

He said the camp has a religious component and the books are mainly religious.

Under cross-examination from attorney Jonathan Turner, the witness said he had been to Pakistan four times and had met the founder of Islamberg, Sheikh Gilani. He said Sheikh Gilani had encouraged Muslims to settle in rural areas and get away from the problems of big cities and ghettos.

He said he had also been to Trinidad and visited Berry Adams, who attorney Turner said had been deported from Canada for terrorism.

Mr. Brooks said he had one tie with Barry Adams since he and his wife were in a car wreck and a son of Barry Adams was killed in the same accident.

He said he knows Hussein Adams, another son of Barry Adams, who was identified as the mayor of Islamberg and head of the Muslims of America organization. He said Hussein Adams is in Chattanooga for the trial.

The government on Monday also played the final tape made of Doggart at a luncheon meeting at the City Cafe in downtown Chattanooga on April 9, 2015 - the day before he was arrested by the FBI.

Doggart, who lives in Sequatchie County just across the county line, said militia groups needed to rise up because of Muslim threats. He said, "It is our patriotic duty to do so." He said he has 10 grandchildren. His three daughters were on the second row of the courtroom.

At one point, he said, "I'm just worried that we can't be in the wrong" (on the belief that a terrorist cell was at Islamberg).

Another concern was that "the toys they have to come to the game with." He said under one scenario "we kill everyone and then we've got to run like hell." 

Doggart said, "I don't want to kill children." He added, "But there's always collateral damage." 

At the same time, he said he expected there would be uprisings from militia groups in South Carolina, Texas and Michigan.

Prosecutor Perry Piper said the confidential source working with the FBI and posing as a gunner for Doggart that day was outfitted with a small camera in his hat. The jury saw a short video in which Doggart was seen outside the City Cafe.

Also at the luncheon meeting with Doggart and the confidential source were a potential gunner from Peoria, Ill., and local realtor Sally McNulty.

The lead FBI agent on the case said the Illinois man was interested in settling in Chattanooga because it felt the end times were near and that this was "Middle America" and safer. He said he was acquainted with Ms. McNulty.

The agent said it had not been planned for Ms. McNulty to be at the luncheon because she was not under investigation as Doggart and the Illinois man were, but she came along with the Illinois man.

Doggart was the only one charged with making terroristic threats.

William Tint of South Carolina, who agents said also conspired with Doggart, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.


 


Tennessee Highway Patrol Places Major Stacy Williams On Discretionary Leave Pending Investigation

Grohn Says City Attorney Hinton Has Failed As City Ethics Officer

William Taylor White, 34, Arrested For Molesting 3 Children In Whitfield County


Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Tracy Trott on Monday announced that Major Stacy Williams has been placed on  discretionary leave and relieved of his official duties due to an incident

City Councilman Larry Grohn, a mayoral candidate, said City Attorney Wade Hinton has failed as the city ethics officer. He did so after saying that Attorney Hinton is not complying with state

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation on Tuesday, after the grandmother of a female juvenile took the child to the Sheriff's Office and reported that she had been molested.


Tennessee Highway Patrol Places Major Stacy Williams On Discretionary Leave Pending Investigation

Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Tracy Trott on Monday announced that Major Stacy Williams has been placed on  discretionary leave and relieved of his official duties due to an incident that took place on Sunday, in Grundy County.   Mr. Williams, 47,  will remain  on discretionary leave with pay pending an investigation into allegations of conduct unbecoming

Grohn Says City Attorney Hinton Has Failed As City Ethics Officer

City Councilman Larry Grohn, a mayoral candidate, said City Attorney Wade Hinton has failed as the city ethics officer. He did so after saying that Attorney Hinton is not complying with state law in allegedly withholding records from an Open Records request. Councilman Grohn wrote: Mr. Hinton, On January 4th, 2017 I requested all text and email documentation between

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn't have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.

Roy Exum: No Shirt, Shoes, Service

Roy Exum: No Shirt, Shoes, Service

I don't know a better way to explain the silly outcry against a Southside restaurant/bar dress code without sharing the first two paragraphs of a story in the current issue of "The Weekly Standard." The story, brilliantly crafted by P.J. O'Rourke, is entitled "The War of the Elites" and the writer does a great job of explaining that those who were America's "elite" and thought their

Bradley Nips Cleveland For Region Mat Title

Bradley Nips Cleveland For Region Mat Title

You can always expect a knockdown, drag out battle any time Bradley and Cleveland compete in anything, especially when it's a region wrestling tournament. Such was the case at East Hamilton High School Saturday where the two-time defending Region 4-AAA Bears  went to war with the Blue Raiders and six other teams. These two teams have had some classic matches already with

Hixson Rolls To Region 2-A/AA Mat Championship

Hixson Rolls To Region 2-A/AA Mat Championship

Hixson's Garrick Hall has been coaching high school wrestling for a long time and he's had more than his share of success, but his world hit rock-bottom last weekend when his Wildcats failed to win a match at the State Duals. No doubt Hall and his assistant coaches had more than one heart-to-heart talk with the Hixson kids this week and it must have worked because they came out


