City Council Delays Action On Alstom PILOT Settlement

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The City Council is delaying action on approving a $6 million GE (Alstom) PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) settlement. 

City and county officials announced earlier they had reached agreement with GE on a $6 million payment.  The total amount of taxes were given for Alstom was $13 million, but officials said they were willing to accept the compromise. Stacy Richardson, chief of staff to Mayor Andy Berke, said additional time was needed to finalize the agreement.  She also said some City Council members had questions that they were seeking answers for.  

Alstom put in more than the amount of equipment it agreed to do so under the tax abatement, but it did not provide the specified number of jobs.  

The plant, which was formally Combustion Engineering on Riverfront Parkway, then closed.  

The County Commission is set to take up the item on Wednesday.  


