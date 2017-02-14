Woman Says She Was Repeatedly Beaten And Kicked; Was Knocked Unconscious Twice By Drelinger

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

A Hixson man has been arrested after his former girlfriend said he repeatedly beat and kicked her, while knocking her unconscious on two occasions.

Aaron Jay Drelinger, 49, of 1315 Leaside Lane, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls.

The woman told police that she had been assaulted by Drelinger multiple times after meeting him last August and moving in with him in October.

She said the first incident occurred on the night of New Year's Day when he yelled at her for opening the bedroom door where he was lying down. She said he grabbed her by the hair and shook her violently, then threw her to the floor.

She said he then began kicking her until she lost consciousness. She later awoke to find she was on the floor with items scattered around her.

She said the second incident happened on Jan. 17 when she refused to sleep in the same bed with him. She said after she fell asleep in the guest bedroom that Drelinger violently woke her. She said he grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the floor.

She said he dragged her by the hair into the living room where she got on a sofa and asked him "Why?" She said Drelinger then kicked her twice in the head throwing her back against the sofa. She said he then began to hit her in the head and upper body with his fists until she lost consciousness.

She said she awoke the next morning to find herself still on the sofa and Drelinger down at the other end. She said he had not gone to work as usual because "he was afraid she would call the police when she saw herself in the mirror."

She said Drelinger stayed with her all that day, taking all the phones and refusing to let her call police.

The woman said she took a picture of her face, showing severe bruises to her left eye and the left side of her face visibly swollen.

She said the third incident happened on Jan. 20 when Drelinger became angry at her blaming her still-visible injuries as the reason he would not be able to have his young son over for his visitation.

She said he took a long wooden pole and attached a metal shank to one end, which he used to point close to her heart. She said he also took a bow and arrow, drawing the arrow back and pointing it at her chest as well. She said he verbally threatened to kill her.

The fourth incident, she said, was on Feb. 2 when they were both brushing their teeth together in the bathroom and Drelinger made comments regarding her physical features. She said she made a similar remark back to him, which caused him to become enraged.

She said he grabbed her, threw her to the floor, and began to violently kick her legs and back. She said he took the pole with the attached shank and put it to her neck and chest before using it to cut her back and inner thigh.

She said he also choked her until she lost consciousness.

The woman said she left after waking up on the floor and finding that Drelinger was gone.

She said he abuses alcohol and was in a drunken state during the violent incidents.

The woman, who spoke to police through an interpreter, said he threatened to call immigration officials if she called police.