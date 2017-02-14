 Tuesday, February 14, 2017 56.5°F   overcast   Overcast

Southside Social Alters Strict New Dress Code

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The Southside Social Club, which last week announced a very stringent new dress code, has altered the dress code following complaints.

 

Rick Dillard, general manager, said, “Last week, we may have been overzealous in redefining our dress code. However, at the time, we felt that the atmosphere in our establishment had the possibility of becoming unsafe for our guests.

 

"In moving forward, we will continue to enforce the original dress code that has been posted outside our door and on our fence since we opened. We very much appreciate the support of our patrons and only ask that you dress in a way that is comfortable and responsible. Again, we apologize for offending anyone  - we only want to ensure a safe, fun and secure environment.”


Opinion

Teachers Are Increasingly Being Bullied

Teachers are physically, verbally, or emotionally abused in public schools on a regular basis by supervisors, colleagues, parents and students. Recently I participated in a television special on the subject here in Nashville. As I prepared for the interview I didn’t have to go far for research. Educators frequently call or email and tell us of their personal experience.  ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Bella Vita Story

There is a Southside restaurant that reportedly scoffed at the suggestion of a dress code about this time last year, saying it would “kill” business at Bella Vita’s late-night ultra lounge. What a strange word to use. The security guards still did pat-downs and wouldn’t allow any hats but, within a year after the restaurant took over the former ‘Niko’s on the Southside’ building, ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Bank Girls, Tyner Boys Seeded First In 6-AA Tournament

All of that preliminary stuff called the regular season is in the books for basketball coaches in District 6-AA. It’s time for the post-season and it all begins Wednesday night.  Play-in games will be held Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at higher seeded teams before the tournament moves to Hixson for the semifinals on Saturday. Both consolation games will be on Monday ... (click for more)

Notre Dame Wins, Signal Mountain Loses In 7-AA

DUNLAP, Tenn. – The Notre Dame boys kept their basketball season alive in the opening round of the District 7-AA tournament at Sequatchie County High School Monday night, but the Signal Mountain boys weren’t as fortunate. The Fighting Irish improved to 8-18 overall with a hard-fought 68-59 victory over Grundy County while the Eagles will call it a season at 10-18 after getting ... (click for more)


