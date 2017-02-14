Southside Social Alters Strict New Dress Code

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

The Southside Social Club, which last week announced a very stringent new dress code, has altered the dress code following complaints.

Rick Dillard, general manager, said, “Last week, we may have been overzealous in redefining our dress code. However, at the time, we felt that the atmosphere in our establishment had the possibility of becoming unsafe for our guests.

"In moving forward, we will continue to enforce the original dress code that has been posted outside our door and on our fence since we opened. We very much appreciate the support of our patrons and only ask that you dress in a way that is comfortable and responsible. Again, we apologize for offending anyone - we only want to ensure a safe, fun and secure environment.”