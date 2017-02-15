RV Destroyed By Fire In Ooltewah

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

An RV was destroyed by fire in the Ooltewah area on Wednesday.

At 7:51 a.m., a neighbor called the RV owner, who lived next door, to inform him of a fire. The Tri-Community VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting a 30-foot RV was on fire and there was potential structural endangerment.

The 30-foot RV was destroyed. No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but fire officials reported the RV was hooked up to a battery charger.

Damages to the RV are $12,000 and there was $5,000 damage to the home.