Whitfield County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested On Child Molestation Charges

Thursday, February 16, 2017

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Whitfield County deputy sheriff on warrants from Bartow County.

Justin M. Litzenberg, 23, of Brothers Lane, Dalton, was arrested at his apartment without incident.

Litzenberg has been an employee of the Sheriff’s Office for approximately 2½ years. The warrants served on Litzenberg were taken out by an investigator for the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants are for child molestation, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children.

Litzenberg was placed on administrative leave without pay immediately upon his arrest. He has been transported back to Bartow County by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office will initiate an administrative investigation of the circumstances surrounding his arrest.