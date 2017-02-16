 Thursday, February 16, 2017 56.3°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Whitfield County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested On Child Molestation Charges

Thursday, February 16, 2017

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Whitfield County deputy sheriff on warrants from Bartow County.

Justin M. Litzenberg, 23, of Brothers Lane, Dalton, was arrested at his apartment without incident.

Litzenberg has been an employee of the Sheriff’s Office for approximately 2½ years. The warrants served on Litzenberg were taken out by an investigator for the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants are for child molestation, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children.

Litzenberg was placed on administrative leave without pay immediately upon his arrest. He has been transported back to Bartow County by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office will initiate an administrative investigation of the circumstances surrounding his arrest.   


February 16, 2017

Whitfield County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested On Child Molestation Charges

February 16, 2017

Joint TBI, FBI Operation Results In Indictment, Arrests Of 10 East Tennesseans On Forgery, Lien Charges

February 16, 2017

Roland Price, 23, Arrested For Tuesday Shooting


The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Whitfield County deputy sheriff on warrants from Bartow County. Justin M. Litzenberg, 23, of Brothers Lane, Dalton, was arrested at his apartment ... (click for more)

A year-long joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Knoxville Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a 320-count indictment, and the arrests ... (click for more)

Roland Price, 23, was arrested on Thursday, for a shooting on Tuesday, at 800 W. 14th Street Court. Robert Blocker, 36, was the victim, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.   ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Whitfield County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested On Child Molestation Charges

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Whitfield County deputy sheriff on warrants from Bartow County. Justin M. Litzenberg, 23, of Brothers Lane, Dalton, was arrested at his apartment without incident. Litzenberg has been an employee of the Sheriff’s Office for approximately 2½ years. The warrants served on Litzenberg were taken out by an investigator for the ... (click for more)

Joint TBI, FBI Operation Results In Indictment, Arrests Of 10 East Tennesseans On Forgery, Lien Charges

A year-long joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Knoxville Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a 320-count indictment, and the arrests of 10 individuals on charges of unlawfully filing liens and making false entries into records. Multiple other state, county, and local law enforcement agencies also participated in the arrests. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Welcome To Dr. Beverly Davenport

Dear Dr. Beverly Davenport, Welcome to Knoxville and becoming the first female chancellor in UTK history. Our wonderful University has been run too long by the "good ole boys," network which has brought in a succession of mediocre at best presidents/chancellors. You have a great opportunity to lead the Knoxville campus to its goal of becoming a Top 25 public university. One ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Some Mid-Week Musings

My ‘morning reading’ was no different on Tuesday than any other day but, obviously there was a lot of Valentine’s this-and-that about everywhere you looked. NBC.com had a feature about Valentine’s Day rip-offs – with $18 billion (with a ‘b’) in play this year the slicks are out there. But it was the headline that caught my eye and, through the middle of February, it is far and away ... (click for more)

Sports

Daniels, Soddy-Daisy Boys Basketball Coach, Has Resigned

Soddy-Daisy boys’ basketball coach Reid Daniels has resigned his position, citing family reasons for a decision that came only hours after the Trojans’ 2016-17 season ended Wednesday night with a 64-54 loss against Ooltewah. Soddy-Daisy finished 2-24, losing their final three games and 23 out of the last 24. The Trojans defeated Sale Creek twice during the season. “Obviously, ... (click for more)

Traditional State Wrestling Starts Thursday In Franklin

That marathon known as high school wrestling season is down to the final stretch. We’re in that final mile where only the fittest and most determined will prevail. Those long practices are in the past and those drills that challenge each individual are also in the rear-view mirror.  All the hard work and dedication to one of the toughest sports on earth will be rewarded ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors