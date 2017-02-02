Wedding Venue At Rising Fawn, Ga., Destroyed By Fire

Thursday, February 2, 2017

in Rising Fawn, Ga., was destroyed by fire on Wednesday morning.

The owners of the General Woods Inn were out of town at the time the blaze broke out.

It burned to the ground the two-story inn that featured an upstairs front porch. It sat on a knoll and operated an outstanding view of nearby Lookout Mountain.

The inn, operated by retired general Bob Woods and his wife, Nadine, was located at 1346 Deer Head Cove Road.

The Woods couple lived in the house for 35 years.

They lost a number of family heirlooms in the fire.

The couple had weddings scheduled for the property starting in April.