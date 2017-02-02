Corker Announces Support For Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Following a meeting with Judge Neil Gorsuch on Thursday in his Capitol Hill office, Senator Bob Corker announced his support for President Donald J. Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I could not be more impressed with Judge Gorsuch and enthusiastically support his nomination,” said Senator Corker. “He is an outstanding choice, and after meeting with him today, it is very clear why the Senate unanimously confirmed him to the federal bench in 2006. Our next Supreme Court justice will have a lasting impact on the direction of our country, and I have full confidence in Judge Gorsuch’s dedication to upholding the Constitution and applying the rule of law in a fair and independent manner. I am pleased that President Trump has nominated such a well-respected and qualified individual, and I look forward to voting to confirm Judge Gorsuch as our next U.S. Supreme Court justice.”