James Leon Works Taken Into Custody On Kidnapping Charges From Catoosa County

Thursday, February 2, 2017

A man sought by Catoosa County authorities on allegations of kidnapping and rape was captured was arrested in the 900 block of East Avenue in Chattanooga on Thursday.

James Leon Works was apprehended and served numerous outstanding arrest warrants including aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, and bond revocations.

Officers from Catoosa County, Chattanooga, East Ridge, Fort Oglethorpe and federal marshals were involved in the investigation and arrest.

Works was involved in the case that led to the firing of Chattanooga detective Karl Fields, who authorities said began having a relationship with a man who said she was raped by Works.