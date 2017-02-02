 Thursday, February 2, 2017 43.9°F   overcast   Overcast

Senator David Perdue Discusses Efforts To Strengthen Refugee Screening Process

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Senator David Perdue on Wednesday, spoke on the Senate floor about the actions President Donald J. Trump has taken to strengthen the refugee screening process.

 

He said, “I would like to speak momentarily to the President’s recent executive order to strengthen our refugee screening process that he thinks will protect Americans, and I agree with him.

 

The Minority Leader’s ‘tear-jerking’ performance over the past weekend belonged at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, not in a serious discussion of what it takes to keep America safe.

 

Folks back home are fed up with members of this body stirring up global hysteria to score political points. Let’s be clear. This temporary action is not a so-called Muslim ban and no Muslim ban has been put into place.

 

As a matter of fact, the five countries most heavily populated with Muslims around the world were not even included in this temporary pause on movement. In fact, almost 90 percent of the world’s Muslim population is not even remotely affected by this temporary pause.

 

The seven countries included that were included in President Trump’s executive order – Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen – were included for specific reasons. Each of these nations were previously identified by President Obama as posing national security threats to the United States. This is not targeted at any religion. It is simply a temporary pause on the movement of individuals from nations of concern in order to assess whether or not our current screening system is in the best possible shape to protect Americans.

 

I’m apoplectic that members of the Minority Party – and the former President of the United States – would actually say or imply otherwise. Their current encouragement of civil unrest and disobedience is both deplorable and unacceptable. The failed foreign policy of President Obama in Syria, and the broader Middle East, has made the world more dangerous than any time in my lifetime and helped to create the current refugee crisis around the world.

 

We are at war with ISIS. We know that they have identified and targeted our refugee system as a point of weakness. They have already exploited the refugee systems of Eastern Europe, carrying out terrorist attacks and killing innocent people. It would be malfeasance for my president not to take action and immediately review our current screening process to ensure we are helping those in need and keeping terrorists out.

 

This temporary pause will allow us to assess the capabilities of our screening process and strengthen it as needed. Moving forward, the implementation of this temporary pause must be both efficient and effective. Also, during this screening review period, we should avoid overreacting to these responsible steps that are taken to prioritize the protection of all Americans.

 

It’s totally irresponsible and ridiculous for the Minority Leader, members of this body, the former President, President Obama, and others to suggest this is anything other than a rational, responsible step to keep Americans safe and deal with the ISIS threat once and for all.”

 


February 2, 2017

Tom Graves, House Pass Bill Repealing Obama Restriction On Seniors’ Access To Firearms

February 2, 2017

Alexander Meets With Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch

February 2, 2017

Opinion

Protecting Our Nation's Greatest Treasures - And Response (8)

I recently read your article "Smoky Mountains National Park Record Visitation Proves it is 'One of  America's Greatest Treasures'" published on Jan. 13. I was very happy to see that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited National Park, and especially happy to see that it broke its own record for visitation in 2016. I am concerned with our new administration's ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘God, Please Help Me!’

My greatest horror is what are we going to do when what happened last summer in Warren County, Ohio, takes place in Hamilton County, Tn.? A lawsuit was filed in a Cincinnati court last weekend that a female inmate, who had voluntarily turned herself in on a four-year-old warrant, was repeatedly raped, denied medicine as her epilepsy escalated, and only after eight days was taken ... (click for more)

Sports

Christopher Powers Tyner Past Central 63-53 In 6-2A

With Kevin Cameron not starting and only playing sparingly due to back spasms, Tyner’s Jerrion Christopher tied Central into spastic knots with a 22-point outburst in the first half and the hard-charging Rams went on to beat the Pounders 63-53 in District 6-2A high school basketball action Tuesday night. The Rams (20-1, 11-0), ranked No. 5 in Tennessee by coachT.com, had one ... (click for more)

State Duals Wrestling Begins Friday In Franklin

The most fun part of the high school wrestling season is finally here. All the dual meets are over and those personal battles to maintain a certain weight are almost over as well. And we won’t even mention those long and grueling practices that make weekends like this so worthwhile.  We’re down to the final three weekends and this first one will feature the annual State ... (click for more)


