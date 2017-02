Monday, February 20, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 13-19:

CONWAY JORDANE KATHRYN W/F 30 Officer EVANS DRIVING WHILE LICNESE SUSPENDED

HEYER NATHAN LARS W/M 22 Officer CAREATHERS CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY

SAINT STEVEN RAY W/M 42 Officer COKER SIMPLE ASSAULT

MONTGOMERY MICHAEL LEBRON B/M 40 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

NEAL WILLIAM CLAY W/M 60 Officer FORREST POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

GAMBLE STEVEN MARK CHRISTIAN W/M 37 Officer BROWN FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCKINNEY JAMES MAURICE W/M 52 Officer DOYLE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

DALE JOSHUA BRYAN W/M 20 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

HARDEN JAMES COREY W/M 34 Officer CAREATHERS THEFT BY TAKING-MOTOR VEHICLE-FELONY

BYRD TAYLOR STEVEN W/M 26 Officer 1 DOYLE TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE

ANDERSON JOCELYN BREANNE W/F 22 Officer DOYLE TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE

ANTHONY JEFFERY WADE W/M 38 Officer BARKLEY RETURN FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL

MORGAN TIMA LORRINE W/F 46 Officer WOOTEN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

BREWINGTON APRIL NICOLE W/F 24 Officer COKER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

BALL THOMAS JASON W/M 41 Officer MILLER TERRORISTIC THREATS, CRIMINAL TRESPASS (X2)

DENAULT JOSEPH ANTHONY W/M 18 Officer WOOTEN FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD (X2)

BREWINGTON MARK ALLEN W/M 26 DOC HOLD FOR COURT

EDGEWORTH DARRELL RAY W/M 37 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

ELLIS BRANDON LEE W/M 23 Officer BROWN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

HICKS DONNY DEWAYNE W/M 40 Officer BROWN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

BROOKS WINSTON DALLAS W/M 17 Officer SCROGGINS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, BATTERY, CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY, THEFT BY RECEIVEING STOLEN PROPERTY (X9)

HARDIMAN LAUREN LASHAY W/F 28 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

BARRETT MISTY LAREE W/F 27 Officer MAYNOR PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

LAWSON ELIZABETH LEE W/F 39 Officer BROWN TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, CROWSSING THE GUARD LINE

MCCAIN JAVARICK DAVION B/M 21 FLOYD COUNTY HOUSED FOR FLOYD COUNTY

JUV JUV JUV *** *** *** ***

PENDERGRAFT JASON FRANKLIN W/M 33 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

MILLER TOMMY SHANE W/M 43 Officer TAYLOR HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA COUNTY

SMITH JAMES ANTHONY B/M 44 Officer LLEWELLEN HINDERING PERSON MAKING 911 CALL FVA, SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA, PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TATE RYAN CHRISTIAN W/M 35 Officer MILLER HOLD FOR BARTOW COUNTY SO

FARROW BRANDON DRAKE W/M 27 Officer MILLER FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-HOLD FOR BAY COUNTY FL

RAYMOND KENNETH EDWARD W/M 48 Officer BROWN PAROLE VIOLATION

SMITH JEREMY SCOTT W/M 33 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

KING SCOTTY JAMES W/M 22 Officer BROWN SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

HALL RICKY RAY W/M 57 Officer MILLER 2ND BURGLARY-BUILDING/STRUCTURE/VEHICLE

MORGAN ROGER DILLON W/M 25 Officer AVANS RETURN FROM GEORGIA REGIONAL

BRYANT BYRON DALE W/M 25 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

WHITTEN LAUREN ELIZABETH W/F 26 Officer MATHIS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

NOCHO JAMEY RASHUD B/M 22 Officer SIMPSON SEAT BELT VIOLATON, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE-HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY

JUV JUV JUV JUV

JACKSON BRITTNEY DENISE W/F 31 Officer GRIFIN SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE

BARBER JEREMIAH GLENN W/M 35 Officer OWENS POSSESSION OF METH, DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE,NO INSURANCE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH TOBACCO,ALCOHOL,WEAPONS,INTOXICANTS

FORRESTER CHARLES DARWIN W/M 50 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, FAILURE TO USE TURN SIGNALS

WHITTON WALTER BLAKE W/M 24 Officer MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY

CAMPBELL VERNA LYNN W/F 43 Officer HUTSON RETURN FROM HEALTH DEPARTMENT

GREEN GEORGE LAMAR W/M 45 Officer MILLER DAMAGE 2ND BUSINESS-CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

ELLISON KEVIN PRICE W/M 42 Officer BROWN POSSESSION OF METH, PAROLE VIOLATION

ROMINE STEPHEN WESLEY W/M 32 Officer WILSON CONTEMPT OF COURT, CONTEMPT OF COURT

EVANS DAVID HAYES W/M 37 RPD PERRY FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

SAINT STEVEN RAY W/M 42 GSP Officer BALLARD DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, RECKLESS DRIVING, HIT AND RUN, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

PARKER GREGORY JUSTIN W/M 33 Officer SIMPSON EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

SASSER LUCINDA KAY W/F 37 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION

STOREY KENDALE DEONTE B/M 20 Officer BROWN POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II DRUG, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV DRUG

JENKINS ERICA LEA W/F 35 DTF COLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF METH

HUMPHREY JOSH SHANE W/M 28 Officer CAREATHERS THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE-FELONY, THEFT BY DECEPTION-MISDEMEANOR, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II DRUG

FIELDS TIMOTHY NMN B/M 46 Officer CAREATHERS HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY

JONES TREVOR JAMES W/M 23 Officer PARKER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENT

BROWNING REBECCA DIANE W/F 49 Officer CAMPBELL POSSESSION OF METH

MADARIS DORA MICHELLE B/F 42 Officer HEAD POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II DRUG, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV DRUG

WHITTAKER STEVEN LEWIS W/M 57 Officer LLEWELLEN DUI-ALCOHOL, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENT

HILL ELIZABETH ASHLEY W/F 28 PTS PAROLE VIOLATION

MORRIS JOYCE LOUISE B/F 43 Officer BALLARD DUI-LESS SAFE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

JUSTICE DOUGLAS LANCE W/M 35 Officer HOUSER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

WALCOTT BILL EVAN W/M 33 Officer HOLLAND PROBATION VIOLATION

IGLESIAS SANDRO CHEL W/M 19 Officer SCARBROUGH PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

DALLAS TAYLOR KYENNE B/F 19 Officer TATE THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISD

JOHNSON TONYA RUTH W/F 43 Officer STAFFORD FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD (X2)

WHITE RYAN KELLY W/M 23 Officer WEBBER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

BABB CRYSTAL STAR W/F 36 Officer HOLLAND VIOLATION OF LIMITED DRIVING PERMIT

BURGESS HEATHER LYNN W/F 37 Officer HOLLAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

CRESTRIDGE DAVID NICHOLAS W/M 37 Officer SCARBROUGH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

CARD JERRY MICHAEL W/M 50 Officer WOOTEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

SHOCKLEY MALCOLM JAMALL B/M 23 Officer BALLARD HOLD FOR COBB COUNTY

HUDSON TESSA MARGARITE W/F 21 Officer LLEWELLEN DUI-LESS SAFE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

WARREN WILLIAM RONALD W/M 41 Officer SCARBROUGH WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, BATTERY-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN-FVA

COLE STACY FROST W/F 43 Officer SCARBROUGH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

WHEELER CHARLES DAVID W/M 52 WALK-IN PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

FOWLER JAMES HAYWARD W/M 52 MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

SHOLTZ BRANDON LEE W/M 20 Officer HOUSER FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

BUCHANON DAVID MICAH B/M 45 Officer WEBBER DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FLEEING/ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, NO INSURANCE

SHAVERS CHRIS LAMAR W/M 39 Officer HOLLAND PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

BRINKLEY TERESA ANN W/F 44 MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

ELSWICK JUSTIN LEE W/M 33 Officer BREWER

MILLS PAUL EUGENE JR W/M 41 Officer BLACK POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

MYERS AUSTIN LEBRON W/M 17 Officer BLACK ***