Councilman Grohn Is Johnny On The Spot At Hay Truck Fire

On the way to a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Councilman and mayoral candidate Larry Grohn spotted a trailer on fire on I-75 South just past Shallowford Road.

During the drive, a tire on the trailer caught fire and caused the hay bales to go up in flames.

Before first responders arrived on the scene, Councilman Grohn witnessed the trailer in flames, ran back to his house to grab a fire extinguisher and arrived on scene to help put out the fire.

First responders arrived to finish the job.

When the men driving the truck thanked Councilman Grohn, he replied it was "just a part of the job of being a public servant."