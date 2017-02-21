 Tuesday, February 21, 2017 62.2°F   rain   Rain

Councilman Grohn Is Johnny On The Spot At Hay Truck Fire

Tuesday, February 21, 2017
On the way to a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Councilman and mayoral candidate Larry Grohn spotted a trailer on fire on I-75 South just past Shallowford Road.

During the drive, a tire on the trailer caught fire and caused the hay bales to go up in flames.

Before first responders arrived on the scene, Councilman Grohn witnessed the trailer in flames, ran back to his house to grab a fire extinguisher and arrived on scene to help put out the fire.

First responders arrived to finish the job.

When the men driving the truck thanked Councilman Grohn, he replied it was "just a part of the job of being a public servant."  

Opinion

Judge Doug Meyer Lived A Full Life Helping Many

I was sadden to learn of the death of Judge Doug Meyer.  Judge Meyer retired from the Criminal Court bench here in 2006.  Prior to that he had been the Chattanooga city judge for several years.  As a young attorney I tried many cases in front of Judge Meyer.  Also while I was awaiting my case to be tried, I would observe him on the bench.  Judge Meyer ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Blackburn Good As Gone

I didn’t know until I read John Adams’ column in the Knoxville News-Sentinel that one person who doesn't personally know UTC Athletic Director David Blackburn said he heard he has a drinking problem. I also didn’t know that “the best thing to ever happen to UTC athletics” had health problems, according to a second person who does not personally know him. It is also being said David ... (click for more)

Sports

MVP Howard Leads Bradley To Seventh Straight District 5-3A Tourney Title

Two key Bradley Central scoring sprees spelled basketball doom for East Hamilton in Monday’s District 5-3A tournament championship game at Soddy-Daisy. One, the top-ranked and unbeaten Bearettes (29-0) went on a 15-1 to close the second quarter, building a 37-20 halftime lead. Two, Bradley Central started the third period on a 22-6 run and extended the lead to 59-26 and ... (click for more)

Brainerd Girls, Howard Boys Win 6-AA Consolations

It was consolation night at Hixson High School for the District 6-AA basketball tournament and East Ridge came out on the short end in both games. Brainerd’s girls rallied for a 39-35 win in the first game while Howard’s Hustlin’ Tigers did enough at the end to hold off the East Ridge boys by a 61-57 final. The tournament concludes on Tuesday with both championship games. ... (click for more)


