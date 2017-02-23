 Thursday, February 23, 2017 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dalton Police Arrest 8 In Prostitution Sting

The Dalton Police Department arrested eight potential “Johns” in a prostitution sting on Wednesday night. In recent months, Dalton detectives have received complaints of prostitutes operating in the area and have been investigating.

 

An undercover officer posed as a prostitute for the operation. Investigators placed an ad online and the suspects agreed to meet with the officer at an apartment in Dalton. Arrested in the operation were: Banner Anibal Tomas-Bail, 27, of 105 Cambron Drive in Dalton, Oscar Holliday, 28, of 2170 Arbordale Place in Dalton, Joseph Brandt, 33, of 606 Fargo Drive in Fort Oglethorpe, Muhammed Rasheed, 63, of 3679 Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood, Ga., Kyle Michael Chadwick, 28, of Britney Drive in Chatsworth, Mark John Gibson, 41, of 3646 Costa Lane in Tunnel Hill, Stacey Gene Hill, 59, of 6201 Regency Court in Chattanooga, and Miguel Jarquin-Ordaz, 39, of 806 Brentwood Drive in Dalton. Each arrestee was charged with one count of misdemeanor pandering against a person 18 years of age or older.



Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Bailey Arrested After Authorities Get Wind Of Large Marijuana Shipment From California To Soddy Daisy


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Getting The Message

Roy Exum: Ed Chief ‘Embarrassed’

Ooltewah Softball Ranked No. 33 In MaxPreps Preseason Top 50

Silverdale Girls Claim District 5-A Championship

