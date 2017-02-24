East Ridge Makes Needy Child Fund 501(C)(3); Considers Using Former Fire Hall For High School Field House; Approves New Sign Ordinance

Friday, February 24, 2017 - by Gail Perry

East Ridge has operated a fund for decades, which helps the less fortunate residents of the city. Often, those working with The Needy Child Fund hear of people that need help through the schools or neighbors. The fund helps provide food, coats and clothing to families, especially around Christmas when it also gives gifts to children that are delivered by the police and fire departments. The city is now in the process of making the operation a more formal entity by giving it a 501(c) (3) status.

At the council meeting Thursday night, members were appointed to The Needy Child Fund board of directors. Eight people have already agreed to serve and been approved to join the new board. City Manager Scott Miller has also been appointed and will head up the first meeting. After helping the group to organize, Mr. Miller will resign. It is the intent for this board to operate independently from the city, so no city employee will be involved once the organization is established. The board’s purpose will be fundraising and deciding where the money raised will be spent. Mayor Brent Lambert said that keeping it separate from the city will make accounting easier and that a 501(c)(3) will allow for flexibility.

On second and final reading, the city’s new sign ordinance passed unanimously. Chief Building and Fire Code Official Kenny Custer said revising the ordinance has been a 12-24 month process, involving a lot of individuals, including those from the billboard and sign companies and companies that develop LED technology, along with Hamilton County and the Regional Planning Agency. He said that the ordinance is intended to enhance the city by making signs consistent and attractive and at the same time to promote businesses. Mayor Lambert said that the passage will help to clean up the business district.

Councilman Larry Sewell proposed reusing the dismantled fire hall taken from the Bass Pro property as a field house for football at East Ridge High School, where the city is taking over the athletic fields. Parks and Recreation Director Stump Martin told the board that estimates to re-erect the building would be between $50,000 and $80,000. The alumni association has already raised $50,000 and there is another possible $50,000 that will come from Hamilton County so the work could be performed without costing the city anything. Another use for the building could be for an animal shelter. Discussions will take place at the next council meeting.

The city is preparing to create a survey to determine a recreation plan for the future. There will also be an opportunity for members of the community to give input about what they want at public meetings. The first one will be scheduled for a Saturday morning so people who work can more easily attend. The date will be determined when use of the community center is available. Laura Mathis with the East Ridge Neighborhood Watch told the council that the organization has 7,000 members from the city and surrounding area who check the website site for information. That could be another location for people to access the survey, she said.

The fire alarm system at East Ridge City Hall is original to the building and parts are no longer available for repairs, said the fire marshal. Three bids were received for a total replacement of the system, the lowest being $13,600 plus and an additional $25 per month monitoring feet. This bid from Action Alarm was approved by the council.

The council approved waiving the rental fees and allowing two car shows to take place at Camp Jordan this summer. The Optimist Club will use the facility on June 24 and the River City Corvette Club will hold its event on Aug. 5. Money raised by both car shows is used for charitable causes. The Optimist Club sponsors a fishing rodeo at no cost to those participating, a Christmas dinner at Orange Grove Center and gives money to several schools. The Corvette Club has donated $4,500 to the East Ridge Needy Child Fund over the last two years, which is more than the rental price of the park.

In announcements, new City Attorney Mark Litchford was welcomed. He has been interim attorney since Hal North resigned.

Mayor Lambert asked for volunteers to join the group that will be painting inside one wing of Spring Creek Elementary School on Saturday, March 3. The mayor, who will coordinate the volunteers, should be contacted prior to that day. It is an opportunity to help improve the community, he said.

The March 23 regularly scheduled meeting of the East Ridge City Council has been cancelled because it is during the week of spring break for Hamilton County Schools.