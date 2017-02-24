 Friday, February 24, 2017 72.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


East Ridge Makes Needy Child Fund 501(C)(3); Considers Using Former Fire Hall For High School Field House; Approves New Sign Ordinance

Friday, February 24, 2017 - by Gail Perry

East Ridge has operated a fund for decades, which helps the less fortunate residents of the city. Often, those working with The Needy Child Fund hear of people that need help through the schools or neighbors. The fund helps provide food, coats and clothing to families, especially around Christmas when it also gives gifts to children that are delivered by the police and fire departments. The city is now in the process of making the operation a more formal entity by giving it a 501(c) (3) status.

 

At the council meeting Thursday night, members were appointed to The Needy Child Fund board of directors. Eight people have already agreed to serve and been approved to join the new board. City Manager Scott Miller has also been appointed and will head up the first meeting. After helping the group to organize, Mr. Miller will resign. It is the intent for this board to operate independently from the city, so no city employee will be involved once the organization is established. The board’s purpose will be fundraising and deciding where the money raised will be spent. Mayor Brent Lambert said that keeping it separate from the city will make accounting easier and that a 501(c)(3) will allow for flexibility.

 

On second and final reading, the city’s new sign ordinance passed unanimously. Chief Building and Fire Code Official Kenny Custer said revising the ordinance has been a 12-24 month process, involving a lot of individuals, including those from the billboard and sign companies and companies that develop LED technology, along with Hamilton County and the Regional Planning Agency. He said that the ordinance is intended to enhance the city by making signs consistent and attractive and at the same time to promote businesses. Mayor Lambert said that the passage will help to clean up the business district.

 

Councilman Larry Sewell proposed reusing the dismantled fire hall taken from the Bass Pro property as a field house for football at East Ridge High School, where the city is taking over the athletic fields. Parks and Recreation Director Stump Martin told the board that estimates to re-erect the building would be between $50,000 and $80,000. The alumni association has already raised $50,000 and there is another possible $50,000 that will come from Hamilton County so the work could be performed without costing the city anything. Another use for the building could be for an animal shelter. Discussions will take place at the next council meeting.

 

The city is preparing to create a survey to determine a recreation plan for the future. There will also be an opportunity for members of the community to give input about what they want at public meetings. The first one will be scheduled for a Saturday morning so people who work can more easily attend. The date will be determined when use of the community center is available. Laura Mathis with the East Ridge Neighborhood Watch told the council that the organization has 7,000 members from the city and surrounding area who check the website site for information. That could be another location for people to access the survey, she said.

 

The fire alarm system at East Ridge City Hall is original to the building and parts are no longer available for repairs, said the fire marshal. Three bids were received for a total replacement of the system, the lowest being $13,600 plus and an additional $25 per month monitoring feet. This bid from Action Alarm was approved by the council.

 

The council approved waiving the rental fees and allowing two car shows to take place at Camp Jordan this summer. The Optimist Club will use the facility on June 24 and the River City Corvette Club will hold its event on Aug. 5. Money raised by both car shows is used for charitable causes. The Optimist Club sponsors a fishing rodeo at no cost to those participating, a Christmas dinner at Orange Grove Center and gives money to several schools. The Corvette Club has donated $4,500 to the East Ridge Needy Child Fund over the last two years, which is more than the rental price of the park.

 

In announcements, new City Attorney Mark Litchford was welcomed. He has been interim attorney since Hal North resigned.

 

Mayor Lambert asked for volunteers to join the group that will be painting inside one wing of Spring Creek Elementary School on Saturday, March 3. The mayor, who will coordinate the volunteers, should be contacted prior to that day. It is an opportunity to help improve the community, he said.

 

The March 23 regularly scheduled meeting of the East Ridge City Council has been cancelled because it is during the week of spring break for Hamilton County Schools.  


February 24, 2017

Man Arrested On Charge Of Damaging Car That Pulled In Front Of Him On The Veterans Bridge

February 24, 2017

Cabin Caretaker Finds Intruder Wearing His Clothes At Birchwood Retreat

February 24, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


A man is facing a charge of felony vandalism over $1,000 for allegedly damaging a car that pulled in front of him on the Veterans Bridge. Justin Andrew Thompson, 32, of 8112 Holly Hills Lane, ... (click for more)

A caretaker for a Birchwood cabin said he found an intruder at the property on Parker Loop Road who was wearing his clothes. Shane Keith Garrett, 50, of 13707 Birchwood Pike, was charged with ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALLEN, RICHARD T  2705 WOODSIDE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Man Arrested On Charge Of Damaging Car That Pulled In Front Of Him On The Veterans Bridge

A man is facing a charge of felony vandalism over $1,000 for allegedly damaging a car that pulled in front of him on the Veterans Bridge. Justin Andrew Thompson, 32, of 8112 Holly Hills Lane, was arrested in connection with the Feb. 3 incident. A woman told police she and her boyfriend were driving across the bridge toward Fourth Street when the boyfriend accidentally pulled ... (click for more)

Cabin Caretaker Finds Intruder Wearing His Clothes At Birchwood Retreat

A caretaker for a Birchwood cabin said he found an intruder at the property on Parker Loop Road who was wearing his clothes. Shane Keith Garrett, 50, of 13707 Birchwood Pike, was charged with aggravated burglary. A deputy was dispatched late Thursday morning to the cabin and he found Garrett on the porch wearing the clothes of the caretaker. The caretaker said he discovered ... (click for more)

Opinion

CVB Should Share Financials With The Home Folks

The recent debate over the Convention and Visitor's Bureau's funding and budget has gotten ugly. A Hamilton County commissioner has asked questions and made comments about the CVB. The director of the CVB has organized a campaign to dismiss the commissioner's questions and comments. The children on the playground are choosing sides and nothing useful seems to be happening. It's ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Haggling Must Stop

Far be it for me to suggest the Hamilton County Commission and the School Board need to spend more time at recess but it was obvious this week the two groups need to work at being better friends. We have nine county commissioners and just as many corresponding school board members to work together for the betterment of one entity – Hamilton County. Everybody who thinks that is happening ... (click for more)

Sports

Legendary Howard Coach Henry Bowles Dies At 80

Legendary Howard High Coach Henry Wesley Bowles, Sr., has died at the age of 80 after a lengthy illness. Coach Bowles was born in Chattanooga on Oct. 14, 1936. He graduated from Howard High School, class of 1955, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Lane College, Jackson, Tn. While at Lane College, he was student council president, business manager and Who’s Who among ... (click for more)

Silverdale Girls Claim District 5-A Championship

The face and philosophy might have changed, but the expectations for the Silverdale Baptist Academy girls’ basketball team remained the same. Heading into the season with five seniors and a first-year, first-time head coach in Victor Underwood, the Lady Seahawks had their sights set on winning a District 5-A championship. Wednesday night, they achieved that goal with ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors