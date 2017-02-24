 Friday, February 24, 2017 78.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Lawsuit Charges That Georgia Law Firm Stole One Of The Woodmore Elementary Cases From Chattanooga Attorneys

Friday, February 24, 2017

A Circuit Court lawsuit charges that one of the Woodmore Elementary bus wreck cases was stolen from a Chattanooga law firm by Georgia attorneys just shortly after the Nov. 21 tragic crash that killed six students and injured others.

It is illegal in Tennessee for attorneys to contact victims of a tragedy for 30 days after the incident.

The lawsuit brought by Carl Lewis, father of Karrie'un McGuire, says he and the mother of the child, Shanquatta Byrd, at first were using the local firm of Warren and Griffin.

It says Lewis was approached by a man while he was in jail about using a black firm in Savannah instead.

The suit says Ms. Byrd did switch to a Georgia firm. Attorneys Joseph Fried and Michael Goldberg of Fried Rogers Goldberg LLC filed a lawsuit in early December on behalf of the minor daughter of Shanquatta Byrd. It said she suffered a traumatic brain injury in the wreck.

Attorneys Fried and Goldberg are white.

Their firm released the following statement:

"Fried, Rogers Goldberg LLC has never represented Mr. Lewis nor have we sought to represent Mr.  Lewis.  No one in any way associated with Fried Rogers Goldberg LLC ever visited Mr. Lewis in prison or elsewhere or ever spoke to Mr. Lewis.   No one by the name of Coffman or Kaufman is employed by or associated in any way with our firm and we have no idea who that individual is or where he works.    

 

"Our firm was retained by the biological mother of a seriously injured minor in this matter.  We filed suit in a proper manner to best protect the rights and claims of that minor child.  Our actions at all times have been highly ethical and done in furtherance of the best interests of the minor child.  Any suggestions in Mr. Lewis’ complaint that my firm or that the biological mother of the minor acted inappropriately are simply untrue and appear to be some effort to try to take control of the lawsuit away from the mother.      

 

"Our firm is known locally and nationally for our leadership and our work in handling serious truck and bus crash cases while adhering to the highest ethical standards."

Lewis said he was left off of the lawsuit filed by the Georgia firm, though he said he is the natural father of the child and has lived with her, her siblings and Ms. Byrd since the child was one years old.

Lewis said he was arrested on unrelated federal charges two days after the bus wreck. He said he was at the county jail when he had a visit from a man who gave his name as Coffman. He said he was a black male, tall and slim, about 50-55.

He identified himself as an investigator for a black female attorney in Savannah, the Lewis suit says.

It says jail records list a visitor to Lewis as Paul Coffman.

The suit says Coffman told Lewis that he was "entitled to money too" as the father. It says he was told that if he signed with the attorney that the lawyer would help get him out of jail and get him an attorney for the federal case.

The suit says a short time later Ms. Byrd told Lewis she was changing from Warren and Griffin to the firm represented by Coffman partly because it was a black firm.

It says Ms. Byrd has told Lewis that attorneys were paying for her car maintenance and for motel rooms in Atlanta so she and the siblings could visit the child during treatment at Emory Hospital.

Attorney Robin Flores filed the suit that asks $10 million compensatory damages and $20 million punitive damages against Durham School Services, driver Johnthony Walker, the county schools and its transportation director, Ben Coulter.

Attorney Mark Warren of Warren and Griffin said, "We agree with the allegations regarding our firm as represented by Mr. Flores in his complaint."


February 24, 2017

Chattanooga Police Warn Of Mystery Shopper Scam

February 24, 2017

Gainesboro Man Charged With Impersonating A TBI Agent

February 24, 2017

Man Arrested On Charge Of Damaging Car That Pulled In Front Of Him On The Veterans Bridge


The Chattanooga Police Department alerts the community about a Mystery Shopper Scam which may be occurring in the area. The scam sends out fraudulent checks along with a letter to potential victims, ... (click for more)

An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Gainesboro man charged with impersonating a TBI special agent. At the ... (click for more)

A man is facing a charge of felony vandalism over $1,000 for allegedly damaging a car that pulled in front of him on the Veterans Bridge. Justin Andrew Thompson, 32, of 8112 Holly Hills Lane, ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Chattanooga Police Warn Of Mystery Shopper Scam

The Chattanooga Police Department alerts the community about a Mystery Shopper Scam which may be occurring in the area. The scam sends out fraudulent checks along with a letter to potential victims, wanting them to deposit the fraudulent checks into their bank accounts. They then request the victim to buy iTunes gift cards and send the information from the cards to them via email.   ... (click for more)

Gainesboro Man Charged With Impersonating A TBI Agent

An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Gainesboro man charged with impersonating a TBI special agent. At the request of 16 th  District Attorney General Jennings Jones, on Thursday, TBI special agents  began investigating a report that an individual had entered a massage business in Murfreesboro ... (click for more)

Opinion

CVB Should Share Financials With The Home Folks

The recent debate over the Convention and Visitor's Bureau's funding and budget has gotten ugly. A Hamilton County commissioner has asked questions and made comments about the CVB. The director of the CVB has organized a campaign to dismiss the commissioner's questions and comments. The children on the playground are choosing sides and nothing useful seems to be happening. It's ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Haggling Must Stop

Far be it for me to suggest the Hamilton County Commission and the School Board need to spend more time at recess but it was obvious this week the two groups need to work at being better friends. We have nine county commissioners and just as many corresponding school board members to work together for the betterment of one entity – Hamilton County. Everybody who thinks that is happening ... (click for more)

Sports

Legendary Howard Coach Henry Bowles Dies At 80

Legendary Howard High Coach Henry Wesley Bowles, Sr., has died at the age of 80 after a lengthy illness. Coach Bowles was born in Chattanooga on Oct. 14, 1936. He graduated from Howard High School, class of 1955, and received his bachelor of arts degree from Lane College, Jackson, Tn. While at Lane College, he was student council president, business manager and Who’s Who among ... (click for more)

Silverdale Girls Claim District 5-A Championship

The face and philosophy might have changed, but the expectations for the Silverdale Baptist Academy girls’ basketball team remained the same. Heading into the season with five seniors and a first-year, first-time head coach in Victor Underwood, the Lady Seahawks had their sights set on winning a District 5-A championship. Wednesday night, they achieved that goal with ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors