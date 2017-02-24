Signal Mountain Council Continues Debate On Future Of Mountain Art Center

 Saturday, February 25, 2017 66.4°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Friday, February 24, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The status of Signal Mountain Arts Community Center (MACC) building A, the original and front section of the current structure, was under discussion at the work session of the Signal Mountain Town Council on Friday afternoon. After receiving the original estimate to completely renovate that part of the building at $1.2 million, the council asked City Manager Boyd Veal to pare the work down to what would be essential just to make it functional. Mr. Veal told the council that the bare bones version of renovations would cost $300,000.

That includes the sprinkler and alarm system but does not include the cost of remediation for mold, a HVAC system or replacing the dropped tile ceiling. Councilman Dick Gee noted that the whole problem was created by mold, so it seems that air conditioning is not optional. Most of the items on the wish list, including climate control, could be done for $700,000, said Mr. Veal.

 

There are two issues to be contended with - the buildings and the programs. The plan would be to use the middle and back portions of the building while work is done on the front, and then close them. Councilman Dan Landrum made the suggestion to restore the back and middle portion of the building as money becomes available. That led to the concern that there would not be enough room for all the existing programs in Building A. Another problem noted is that building A has just one restroom. Because the back section is newer than the middle, Mr. Landrum suggested putting sprinklers there and continuing to use it as a stand-alone building. Because the auditorium is the center piece of the building, Councilman Gee asked if the ceiling there should be sheet rocked, then suggested doing Phase 1, which is work that can be done for $300,000 with the understanding that the ultimate goal would be to cover other items that are needed or wanted in the future.

 

"We’ll eventually get up to the original estimate of $1.2 million," said Mayor Chris Howley. He said, after listening to all the discussion, that there are just too many details and “ifs, ands and buts.” He said he could not get behind spending the money there with other things that are coming down the pike. It is throwing good money after bad, he said, and he thought it would not be money well spent. But since the issue has been going on for two years, it deserves a vote, said the mayor.

 

An update from the Centennial Committee was given by Councilman Robert Spalding. The celebration will be in two years. Founder’s Day is in April and a parade associated with the festivities will take place that week, as well as other activities sponsored by the committee. The Mountain Business Association and other entities such as churches will be included and will handle other events throughout the year, as well as being responsible for those costs. The committee will request $5,000 from the city this year, $10,000 the year following and $25,000 the year of the centennial. Mayor Howley requested a detailed account of how that money will be spent. City Manager Veal said the logo will need to be reviewed by the council if the words “The Town of Signal Mountain” are included in the design.

 

An old playground that was out of compliance at the Timberlinks Recreation Area has been removed and site work done. The town included $30,000 in the current budget to replace the playground equipment. Council member Amy Speek, on behalf of the parks and recreation department, recommended holding off on installing any new equipment until the ball fields are reconfigured or relocated. If the playground is put in now, it may need to be moved later, she said. The budgeted money can be carried over to the next year.

 

Fire Chief Eric Mitchell told the council that he had applied for a SAFER grant from the federal government. If received, it would partially fund the salaries of nine firefighters at the new fire hall for three years. The first and second years, the grant would provide 75 percent of the wages and benefits. The third year it would pay 35 percent and the fourth year, the city would be responsible for the total cost. Over the three years, the grant would provide $831,000 leaving the town to pay $517,000. Mayor Howley commented that this shows the minimum for staffing costs when the new fire hall is built. Winners of the grants will be announced in September or October, said the chief.

 

A meeting of the school viability committee will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at city hall and is open to the public. There will be a presentation of the information that was gathered by the ad hoc committee. 


