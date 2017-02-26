 Sunday, February 26, 2017 55.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Local Trucking Company Suddenly Closes Doors On Saturday

Sunday, February 26, 2017

A local trucking firm "suddenly and without warning" closed its doors on Saturday, employees said.

Lesco Logistics was owned by Cindy and Les Lee.

The move at the firm on 8th Avenue resulted in more then 50 employees losing their jobs.

 The phone at Lesco now has a recording, "Lesco Logistics is no longer in business. We are thankful for the privilege we had to serve our customers and for everyone we had the opportunity to work with." 

Brent Goldberg, former chief operating officer for the city of Chattanooga, left that post to become vice president and chief financial officer at Lesco Logistics in October 2015.

Mr. Goldberg said on Sunday, "The owners and executive management of Lesco Logistics have chosen to shift their focus to other areas within the commercial truck industry and wind down their trucking operation.  All employees have been notified and either reassigned or released.  Those released have been provided extended health insurance benefits and job placement assistance. 

"All commitments to customers are being fulfilled and arrangements are in place to provide alternative solutions.

 

"Lee-Smith, Lesco (Idealease of Chattanooga), and LyncAmerica all remain strong and each have experienced considerable growth during the past two years. Each of these companies continue to make substantial investments in their operations including several building projects which will begin in the second quarter of this year. 

 

"This move will better position the companies to expand their core businesses and pursue key opportunities within their primary focus areas."


February 26, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

AUSTIN, RYAN BISHOP  121 ALBANY STEET CHATTANOOGA, 37421  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA) --- BAKER, DONALD SCOTT  2012 LAURA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC

Just 4,380 Have Voted In The City Election After 9 Days Of Early Voting

Just 4,380 Chattanooga voters have cast ballots after nine days of early voting leading up to the March 7 city election. One day just 48 people showed up at the Northgate voting site. Only 88 went to the most popular early voting site - the election office off Amnicola Highway the same day. The high turnout thus far has been 199 at the election office on Tuesday.

CVB Should Share Financials With The Home Folks

The recent debate over the Convention and Visitor's Bureau's funding and budget has gotten ugly. A Hamilton County commissioner has asked questions and made comments about the CVB. The director of the CVB has organized a campaign to dismiss the commissioner's questions and comments. The children on the playground are choosing sides and nothing useful seems to be happening. It's ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Trump's Latest Delight

I was quite amused this week when Donald Trump’s administration “locked out” several news organizations from the daily press briefings at the White House. The reason I loved it because in the 50 years I have spent in the news business, I have been locked out of press conferences, too. To be truthful, I am a longtime veteran of a bunch of “you versus me” squabbles and, if I do say, ... (click for more)

McCallie Advances To D-II Final Four With 67-48 Win

The third time wasn’t the charm for the Pope John Paul II Knights. Playing at McCallie in the quarterfinal round of the Division II state basketball tournament Saturday night, the Knights played better than they had the previous two times they met, but the result was the same as McCallie advanced to the Final Four with a 67-48 victory. McCallie, snipping a three-game losing ... (click for more)

'Canes Roll Past Stone Memorial 62-38 In Region 3-3A Action

East Hamilton was able to shake off a devastating 30-point loss to Cleveland in the District 5-3A championship game earlier in the week and Stone Memorial was victimized by the Hurricanes’ big bounce-back. East Hamilton held the visitors scoreless in the first quarter and went on to shellack the Panthers 62-38 in a history-making victory on its home court Saturday night. ... (click for more)


