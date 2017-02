Monday, February 27, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 20-26:

EVETT TINA LOREEN W/F 52 Officer BLACK BURGLARY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS, LOITERING AND PROWLING

WEBB MERRELL TRAVIS W/M 44 Officer COOK GIVING FALSE NAMES OR ADDRESSES

WALLACE KLAY DALTON W/M 23 Officer CAREATHERS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

WALLACE KLAY DALTON W/M 23 Officer DYE SIMPLE BATTERY, INTERFERING WITH A 911 CALL

JUV JUV JUV JUV

MITCHELL ERIC BRANDON W/M 39 Officer BATTLES CONTEMPT OF COURT

BRYSON MATTHEW JOSEPH W/M 24 Officer PERKINS NO INSURANCE, NO TAGS, FAILURE TO APPEAR

RUMLEY HANK QUINTON W/M 31 DADE COUNTY HOLD FOR RSAT

BROWN RODNEY WILLIAM W/M 55 Officer MATHIS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

KELLEY KATHERINE JO W/F 27 Officer CARETHERS STRIKING FIXED OBJECT

MERCIERS TYLER BLAKE W/M 18 Officer GALYON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE,SPEEDING

PRITCHETT TOMMY LEE W/M 34 LPD TERRY DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, CANCELLED REGISTRATION

HOLLINGSWORTH JIMMY WAYNE W/M 43 Officer HICKS RECKLESS CONDUCT

MISHAIN MUNDTR HASSAIN W/M 20 Officer BROWN RETURN FROM LAFAYETTE CITY COURT

BRAMLETT CHAD EVERETT W/M 31 Officer CAMPBELL RETURN FROM LAFAYETTE CITY COURT

SMITH TOMMY WAYNE W/M Officer CAMPBELL RETURN FROM LAFAYETTE CITY COURT

WILEY TREVOR HAMILTON W/M Officer CAMPBELL RETURN FROM LAFAYETTE CITY COURT

WELLS TRACY LEBRON W/M 51 CHATTOOGA COUNTY TRANSFER FROM CHATTOOGA COUNTY

SMITH RODNEY EUGENE W/M 43 CHATTOOGA COUNTY TRANSFER FROM CHATTOOGA COUNTY

BILLARD DANIELLE MARIE W/F 37 Officer KELLY DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, IMPROPER STOPPING ON ROADWAY

THURMAN ANDREW TAYLOR W/M 46 Officer CAREATHERS AGGRIVATED STALKING

JACKSON STEFFANI NICOLE W/F 26 Officer CAREATHERS FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

CLEMENTS LAURENCE ANTHONY W/M 23 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

VINES TROY THOMAS W/M 38 Officer BROWN THEFT BY TAKING-FELONY, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY-2ND

HUGHES MELISSA ANN W/F 30 Officer AVANS RETURNFROM GA REGIONAL

WILSON STEPAHNIE LEANNE W/F 31 GSP Officer BALLARD GIVING FALSE NAMES OR ADDRESSES, PAROLE VIOLATION

JONES HEATHER CHRISTINE W/F 28 Officer ALFORD BURGLARY

OLIVER KENNETH STEPHEN W/M 45 Officer WEBBER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

BURNS RICKY WINSTON W/M 29 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

MILLER MATTEW NEIL W/M 34 Officer CAREATHERS BURGLARY, THEFT BY TAKING-MISD (X2)

MUNDY REBECCA DENISE W/F 32 Officer MAYNOR PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

MALONE ROY MICHAEL W/M 57 Officer SCARBROUGH FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS

LUNDY ROBERT CARLTON B/M 42 PROBATION PAROLE VIOLATION

HARRIS MARSHA RENEE W/F 34 Officer CAREATHERS HOMICIDE BY VEHICLE-SECOND DEGREE-MISD

WATKINS GEORGE ALBERT III B/M 29 BROWN DTF POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

MURPHEY JUDY MICHELLE W/F 33 Officer MAYNOR PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

COOK LEONARD PARKER W/M 62 Officer MULLIS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISD

THOMPSON KRISTI JEAN W/F 40 Officer CAREATHERS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

KNIGHT TIMOTHY WILSON W/M 31 COLE DTF POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (X2), MANUFACTURE SCHEDULE I, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE-FELONY

MAGIN JO ANN W/F 57 COLE DTF POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD

CULBERSON KENYA KELLY W/F 42 COLE DTF POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (X2), MANUFACTURE SCHEDULE I, THEFT BY BRING ING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE-FELONY

HORNSBY RICHARD DALE W/M 61 Officer GIDEON DUI-LESS SAFE, FAILURE TO YIELD WHEN TURNING LEFT

POSEY KARI ALEXANDRIA W/F 23 Officer BLACK FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD, THEFT BY TAKING-MISD

RAINES GARY LEE W/F 24 Officer VANDYKE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

GRIM WILLIAM CHASE W/M 24 MATTHEWS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY, POSSESSION OF SCH IV, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

WOLFE JASON LEBRON W/M 43 DOC HOLD FOR COURT

BURSE NICHOLAS DEPAUL B/M 36 DOC HOLD FOR COURT

UNDERWOOD KENNIE LEE W/M 44 DOC HOLD FOR COURT

WARE JOSHUA CLINTON W/M 31 Officer MULLIS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISD

CRAIG COBY WADE W/M 22 Officer BALLARD PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

NEWBERRY DAKOTA LUKE W/M 21 Officer BALLARD GIVING FALSE NAME, PEDESTRIAN UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CARTER COREY VERN W/M 26 MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

PERKINS ROBERT JOEL W/M 43 DOYLE DTF POSSESSION OF MARIJAUNA-MISD, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

WHITTON WALTER BLAKE W/M 24 Officer HOLLAND POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, MANUFACTURE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE, BRAKE LIGHT REQUIREMENT

HENDERSON KEARIA NICOLE B/F 24 Officer HOLLAND POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, MANUFACTURE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

WEATHERS JOHN WILLIAM IV W/M 20 Officer HOLLAND SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

WOOTEN PATRICK LANCE W/M 30 Officer VANDYKE SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

THOMPSON ASHLEY NICHOLE W/F 30 Officer WORLEY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

HARRIS COURTNEY JANINE W/F 40

RAY JESSICA MARIE W/F 30 Officer THOMAS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

SEWELL CHARLES LEONARD W/M 32 Officer SIMPSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

COSBY DAVID LAMAR B/M 31 Officer ANDERSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION

GALLOWAY ROY LEE JR W/M 34 Officer WORLEY FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

PATTERSON CECIL EUGENE W/M 41 Officer WEBBER DRIVING WHILE LICESNE SUSPENDED

WRIGHTSMAN DANIEL SCOTT W/M 28 Officer WOOTEN POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

HEALAN DANIEL TYLER W/M 33 Officer WOOTEN DRIBING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, CROSSINAG TH E GUARD LINE WITH DRUGS

GILLIAM STEPHEN JAMES W/M 28 Officer BLACK POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-MISD, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

JONES KEITH LEE W/M 29 Officer COOK 2ND BURGLARY-BUILDING/STRUCTURE/VEHICLE

STEPHENS LYNN LAVONNE W/M 45 Officer WHITFIELD POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, BURGLARY-1ST, CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LEDFORD KANSAS MICHELLE W/F 27 Officer MORRIS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

MIDDLETON TYLER WILLIAM W/M 30 Officer MATHIS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF METH, ALTERED LICENSE PLATE, CROSSING THE GUARD LINE WITH WEAPONS/INTOXICANTS/DRUGS, PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

RHINEHART CANDACE LEANN W/F 25 GSP Officer BALLARD POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, NO INSURANCE

MCCAIN JAVARICK DIVAON B/M 21 FLOYD COUNTY RETURN FROM FLOYD COUNTY

JUV JUV JUV JUV JUV JUV

EASTLAND ANTONIO MARTEZ B/M 24 Officer CARTER HOLD FOR WHITFIELD COUNTY

JONES CATHY ELIZABETH W/F 43 Officer CAMPBELL POSESSION OF MARIJUANA-LESS THAN 1 OZ

PIERCE KENNY BRUCE W/M 45 Officer CAMPBELL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, CONCEALING IDENTITY OF VEHICLE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE

ASHBURN CASSANDRA GRACE W/F 34 Officer SIMPSON HOLD FOR PICKENS COUNTY

WALDEN STEVEN LANIER W/M 39 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II SUBSTANCE

HARVLEY JOHNATHON CASEY W/M 27 Officer SIMPSON HOLD FOR PICKENS COUNTY

SMITH ANNI HOPE W/F 41 Officer SIMPSON OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, DUI, DUI-ENDANGERING A CHILD

FRAZIER TOMMY LAMAR W/M 50 Officer PARKER DISORDERLY CONDUCT, SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN

BARRETT MICHAEL JOE W/M 36 Officer MATHIS FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

FRAZIER TOMMY LAMAR W/M 50 Officer DEAN RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

DAVIS CHRISTOPHER JARMIN W/M 26 RPD PERRY FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

GILBERT WILLIAM DENTON W/M 25 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

MCCLOUD ZACHARY LATHAN W/M 21 Officer OWENS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, DUI-DRUGS

CHAMBERS DAVID LEE W/M 31 Officer TERRY HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA COUNTY

FLEETWOOD SENECA LAMAR B/M 37 Officer SIMPSON PROBATION VIOLATION-MISDEMEANOR

SMITH DANNY KREDELL B/M 46 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

SMITH JAMES ANTHONY B/M 44 Officer HEAD DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

CURTIS JACOB RYAN W/M 24 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF COCAINE, POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE, PURCHASE/POSSESS/MANUFACTURE/DISTRIBUTE/SALE OF MARIJUANA, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

KUNZELMAN KAREN GAYLE W/F 46 DTF DOYLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I, PURCHASE/POSSESS//MANUFACTURE/DISTRIBUTE/SALE OF MARIJUANA

KUNZELMAN BRIAN JAMES W/M 47 DTF DOYLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I, PURCHASE/POSSESS/MANUFACTURE/DISTRIBUTE/SALE OF MARIJUANA

SCOTT JUSTICE TAYLOR W/M 19 DTF DOYLE POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HINES JACOB LEE W/M 24 DTF DOYLE POSSESSION OF METH

MCWHORTER BEJAMIN DYLAN AUSTIN W/M 20 DTF DOYLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

PICKARD VERONICA LYNN W/F 46 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF METH, USE OF A COMMUNICATIONS FACILITY IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY INVOLVING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES, DUI-DRUGS, DUI-CHILD ENDANGERMENT, DUI-CHILD ENDANGERMENT, EXPIRED LICENSE

CLIFTON KENNETH COLE W/M 24 Officer HICKS TERRORISTIC THREATS

WHITFIELD JEREMIAH W/M 39 Officer RAMEY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

JONES OWEN KIRK 28 38 Officer DENNY SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA