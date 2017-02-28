Children In Line Of Fire At Dispute Over "Fake Jeans" At College Hill Courts

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Police said several children were in the line of fire during a dispute about "fake jeans" at College Hill Courts on Sunday.

Ayonnika Breanna Watkins, 20, and Darrell Hughes, 21, both of College Hill Courts, were arrested.

Police were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. on a report of a black male wearing light blue jeans with a gun.

A woman said Hughes, who was in a silver SUV, had pointed a black gun at her child and a passenger in the back seat of her vehicle. She said Hughes threatened to kill them for selling fake jeans.

Police said as they approached Hughes that he began reaching into the back seat on the passenger seat and he started to move the vehicle. However, he was taken into custody.

Two children were found in car seats in the back of the SUV driven by Hughes.

A loaded 40 caliber Glock 22 was found in a diaper bag on the back seat floorboard.

Ms. Watkins came up and said the gun was hers and she was the one who pointed it, saying she was going to shoot three girls that were in front of her house trying to fight her.

She was then placed into custody.

Another woman at the scene said Hughes pointed the gun at her and took $60 from her. Police found $60 in Hughes' wallet. He said the money was his because he had paid for fake jeans.

Hughes and Ms. Watkins are charged with aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, theft and gun counts.