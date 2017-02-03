Friday, February 3, 2017

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).



III. Minute Approval.



IV. Special Presentation.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)



VII. Resolutions:



GENERAL SERVICES



a. A resolution authorizing the extension, for a one (1) month period, of the Lease

Agreement with OBC Properties Delaware, LLC, as approved by Resolution No.





28527, and the final payment of $13,807.16, for an amount inclusive of the finalmonth’s rent and pro-rated annual operating costs. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute any and all documents necessaryrelative to the sale of the property located at 2207 Ivy Street, to Noon Development,LLC, further identified as Tax Parcel Number 146K-E-012, for the amount of$5,000.00. (District 8)ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic andCommunity Development to accept, if awarded, a Tennessee Department ofEconomic and Community Development Grant for the former Harriet Tubman homessite, in the amount of $500,000.00, with the City’s matching funds, in the amount of$500,000.00, for a total amount of $1 million. (District 8)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works toaward Contract No. Y-16-003-201, Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC ofChattanooga, TN, West 12th Street YFD Roof Repair, in the amount of $161,238.00,with a contingency amount of $16,100.00, for an amount not to exceed $177,338.00.(District 7)VIII. Departmental Reports :a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.IX. Purchases.X. Other Business.a) Report on Debt Obligation Series 2017A - State Form CT0253.b) Report on Debt Obligation Series 2017B - State Form CT0253.c) City Attorney Report (Alstom PILOT settlement)XI. Committee Reports.XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, February 14, 2017.XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.XIV. Adjournment.TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2017CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Grohn).3. Minute Approval.4. Special Presentation.“ Bystander Project”By Ruben Muriente Delgado (Family Justice Center)5. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)6. Ordinances – First Reading :PLANNINGa. 2017-003 Adamson Development/Woodard Development Company (R-1 ResidentialZone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 4949 and 4978 Patsy Place, more particularly described herein, from R-1Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2017-003 Adamson Development/Woodard Development Company (R-1 ResidentialZone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend ChattanoogaCity Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties locatedat 4949 and 4978 Patsy Place, more particularly described herein, from R-1Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone toRT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (StaffVersion) (Recommended for denial by Planning)2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone toRT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)c. 2017-016 Donna Klein and Karen Walters (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 OfficeZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1106 Greens Road, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2017-016 Donna Klein and Karen Walters (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 OfficeZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1106 Greens Road, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certainconditions. (Staff Version)2017-016 Donna Klein and Karen Walters (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 OfficeZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1106 Greens Road, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (ApplicantVersion)d. 2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)(Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff) (Deferred from12/13/16)2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2017-001 Carl Puryear (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance toamend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezoneproperty located at 2050 Hickory Valley Road, more particularly described herein,from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (District 6) (Recommended fordenial by Planning and Staff)f. 2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40 thStreet, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended forapproval by Planning and Staff)2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40 thStreet, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1Manufacturing Zone. (Applicant Version)g. 2017-017 Monica Luck (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1803 West 38 th Street, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning andrecommended for denial by Staff)2017-017 Monica Luck (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). Anordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,so as to rezone property located at 1803 West 38 th Street, more particularly describedherein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)h. 2017-011 CNE c/o Bob McNutt (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1801 East12 th Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2017-011 CNE c/o Bob McNutt (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1801 East12 th Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/ZResidential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2017-012 CNE/Highland Park, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2103,2107, and 2109 Vance Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-3Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)2017-012 CNE/Highland Park, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2103,2107, and 2109 Vance Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-3Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject tocertain conditions. (Staff Version)2017-012 CNE/Highland Park, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z ResidentialTownhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2103,2107, and 2109 Vance Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-3Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (ApplicantVersion)j. 2017-018 Tower Construction c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1608 East 13 th Street, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone, subject to certainconditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2017-018 Tower Construction c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone).An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, ZoningOrdinance, so as to rezone property located at 1608 East 13 th Street, more particularlydescribed herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone. (Applicant Version)k. 2016-004 Randy Troupe, Sr./Brian Davis (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone toUGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga CityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3221Brainerd Road, more particularly described herein, from C-2 ConvenienceCommercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 9)(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationl. MR-2017-008 State of Tennessee, University of Tennessee Real Property Office ?Adam Foster (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the 1200-1300block of Vine Street, the 1200-1300 block of East 5 th Street, the 500 block of HoskinsStreet, the 500 block of McGee Street, and two (2) unopened alleys off the 1200 and1300 blocks of East 5 th Street to allow for construction of an intramural sportscomplex, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certain conditions.(Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 8)7. Resolutions:GENERAL SERVICESa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease Agreement, in substantiallythe form attached, with the Chattanooga History Center for a term of six (6) monthsto lease a portion of 1170 S. Watkins Street, further identified as Tax Parcel Number156C-C-012. (District 9)MAYOR’S OFFICEb. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Doug Dailey; MarkStolphmann; Ronnie Warnock; Matthew Williams; Susan Dailey; Jana Hall Papa; andJohn Smith to the Gas Board of Examiners for a four (4) year term.c. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointments of Joachim Volz and JeffMessinger to the Wastewater Regulations and Appeals Board for a four (4) year term.PLANNINGd. 2017-006 MBSC Black Creek, LLC c/o Doug Stein/Obar Investments, LLC (SpecialExceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for aResidential Planned Unit Development for part of a property located in the 3800block of Cummings Road. (District 1)POLICEe. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter intoa contract with Convergint Technologies for the Camera Solution for the Real TimeIntelligence Center, in the amount of $137,905.41.f. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter intoa contract with IBM for the Business Intelligence Solution for the Real TimeIntelligence Center, in the amount of $316,095.00, with annual maintenance andsupport starting year two (2) at $29,656.00.g. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter intoa contract with Mobile PD for a mobile device app, in the amount of $40,000.00.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationh. A resolution authorizing Tennessee Awning Company ? Lincoln Christensen, onbehalf of property owner, Robert S. Elliot, to use temporarily the right-of-way locatedat 325 Market Street for the purpose of installing a canopy, as shown on the mapsattached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions.(District 7)i. A resolution authorizing Edward Keith Sutphin, property owner, to use temporarilythe right-of-way located at Lot 5, Block 25, Guild Trail for the purpose of improvingthe unopened right-of-way for construction access, as shown on the maps attachedhereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTj. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and FamilyDevelopment to enter into a contract agreement with reference to the playground atthe Tyner Youth and Family Development Center with Kaboom, in substantially theform attached hereto.8. Departmental Reports :a) Police.b) Fire.c) Economic and Community Development.d) Youth and Family Development.e) Transportation.f) Public Works.g) Finance.h) IT.i) Human Resources.j) General Services.9. Purchases.10. Other Business.11. Committee Reports.12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, February 21, 2017.13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.14. Adjournment.