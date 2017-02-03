Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading : (None)
VII. Resolutions:
GENERAL SERVICES
a. A resolution authorizing the extension, for a one (1) month period, of the Lease
Agreement with OBC Properties Delaware, LLC, as approved by Resolution No.
28527, and the final payment of $13,807.16, for an amount inclusive of the final
month’s rent and pro-rated annual operating costs. (District 6)
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute any and all documents necessary
relative to the sale of the property located at 2207 Ivy Street, to Noon Development,
LLC, further identified as Tax Parcel Number 146K-E-012, for the amount of
$5,000.00. (District 8)
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and
Community Development to accept, if awarded, a Tennessee Department of
Economic and Community Development Grant for the former Harriet Tubman homes
site, in the amount of $500,000.00, with the City’s matching funds, in the amount of
$500,000.00, for a total amount of $1 million. (District 8)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
award Contract No. Y-16-003-201, Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC of
Chattanooga, TN, West 12th Street YFD Roof Repair, in the amount of $161,238.00,
with a contingency amount of $16,100.00, for an amount not to exceed $177,338.00.
(District 7)
VIII. Departmental Reports :
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
a) Report on Debt Obligation Series 2017A - State Form CT0253.
b) Report on Debt Obligation Series 2017B - State Form CT0253.
c) City Attorney Report (Alstom PILOT settlement)
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Grohn).
3. Minute Approval.
4. Special Presentation.
“ Bystander Project”
By Ruben Muriente Delgado (Family Justice Center)
5. Ordinances – Final Reading : (None)
6. Ordinances – First Reading :
PLANNING
a. 2017-003 Adamson Development/Woodard Development Company (R-1 Residential
Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 4949 and 4978 Patsy Place, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2017-003 Adamson Development/Woodard Development Company (R-1 Residential
Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 4949 and 4978 Patsy Place, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
b. 2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716
Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to
RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Staff
Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning)
2017-014 Joseph Ingram and Sergey Lyashevskiy (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1
Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part
II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7712 and 7716
Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to
RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)
c. 2017-016 Donna Klein and Karen Walters (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1106 Greens Road, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2017-016 Donna Klein and Karen Walters (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1106 Greens Road, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (Staff Version)
2017-016 Donna Klein and Karen Walters (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1106 Greens Road, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (Applicant
Version)
d. 2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and denial by Staff) (Deferred from
12/13/16)
2016-170 Flournoy Development Company and Pinnacle Point Partners, LLC (R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at
7978 and 8012 Shallowford Road, more particularly described herein, from R-1
Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version)
e. 2017-001 Carl Puryear (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to
amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
property located at 2050 Hickory Valley Road, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for
denial by Planning and Staff)
f. 2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40 th
Street, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for
approval by Planning and Staff)
2017-015 Joseph Ingram and Marco Investments (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II,
Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2605 East 40 th
Street, more particularly described herein, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1
Manufacturing Zone. (Applicant Version)
g. 2017-017 Monica Luck (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1803 West 38 th Street, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and
recommended for denial by Staff)
2017-017 Monica Luck (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An
ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance,
so as to rezone property located at 1803 West 38 th Street, more particularly described
herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
h. 2017-011 CNE c/o Bob McNutt (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1801 East
12 th Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2017-011 CNE c/o Bob McNutt (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1801 East
12 th Street, more particularly described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)
i. 2017-012 CNE/Highland Park, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2103,
2107, and 2109 Vance Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-3
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2017-012 CNE/Highland Park, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2103,
2107, and 2109 Vance Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-3
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to
certain conditions. (Staff Version)
2017-012 CNE/Highland Park, LLC (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential
Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 2103,
2107, and 2109 Vance Avenue, more particularly described herein, from R-3
Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant
Version)
j. 2017-018 Tower Construction c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1608 East 13 th Street, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone, subject to certain
conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2017-018 Tower Construction c/o Calvin Ball (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone).
An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1608 East 13 th Street, more particularly
described herein, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Zone. (Applicant Version)
k. 2016-004 Randy Troupe, Sr./Brian Davis (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to
UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City
Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3221
Brainerd Road, more particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 9)
(Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
l. MR-2017-008 State of Tennessee, University of Tennessee Real Property Office ?
Adam Foster (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the 1200-1300
block of Vine Street, the 1200-1300 block of East 5 th Street, the 500 block of Hoskins
Street, the 500 block of McGee Street, and two (2) unopened alleys off the 1200 and
1300 blocks of East 5 th Street to allow for construction of an intramural sports
complex, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to certain conditions.
(Recommended for approval by Transportation) (District 8)
7. Resolutions:
GENERAL SERVICES
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Lease Agreement, in substantially
the form attached, with the Chattanooga History Center for a term of six (6) months
to lease a portion of 1170 S. Watkins Street, further identified as Tax Parcel Number
156C-C-012. (District 9)
MAYOR’S OFFICE
b. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s re-appointments of Doug Dailey; Mark
Stolphmann; Ronnie Warnock; Matthew Williams; Susan Dailey; Jana Hall Papa; and
John Smith to the Gas Board of Examiners for a four (4) year term.
c. A resolution to confirm the Mayor’s appointments of Joachim Volz and Jeff
Messinger to the Wastewater Regulations and Appeals Board for a four (4) year term.
PLANNING
d. 2017-006 MBSC Black Creek, LLC c/o Doug Stein/Obar Investments, LLC (Special
Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a
Residential Planned Unit Development for part of a property located in the 3800
block of Cummings Road. (District 1)
POLICE
e. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
a contract with Convergint Technologies for the Camera Solution for the Real Time
Intelligence Center, in the amount of $137,905.41.
f. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
a contract with IBM for the Business Intelligence Solution for the Real Time
Intelligence Center, in the amount of $316,095.00, with annual maintenance and
support starting year two (2) at $29,656.00.
g. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to enter into
a contract with Mobile PD for a mobile device app, in the amount of $40,000.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Transportation
h. A resolution authorizing Tennessee Awning Company ? Lincoln Christensen, on
behalf of property owner, Robert S. Elliot, to use temporarily the right-of-way located
at 325 Market Street for the purpose of installing a canopy, as shown on the maps
attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions.
(District 7)
i. A resolution authorizing Edward Keith Sutphin, property owner, to use temporarily
the right-of-way located at Lot 5, Block 25, Guild Trail for the purpose of improving
the unopened right-of-way for construction access, as shown on the maps attached
hereto and made a part hereof by reference, subject to certain conditions. (District 7)
YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT
j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family
Development to enter into a contract agreement with reference to the playground at
the Tyner Youth and Family Development Center with Kaboom, in substantially the
form attached hereto.
8. Departmental Reports :
a) Police.
b) Fire.
c) Economic and Community Development.
d) Youth and Family Development.
e) Transportation.
f) Public Works.
g) Finance.
h) IT.
i) Human Resources.
j) General Services.
9. Purchases.
10. Other Business.
11. Committee Reports.
12. Agenda Session for Tuesday, February 21, 2017.
13. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
14. Adjournment.