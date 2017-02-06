Signal Mountain Man Planned Small Militia Unit For "High Casualties" Against Perceived U.S. Enemies, According To Trial Testimony

Monday, February 6, 2017

A Signal Mountain man planned to lead a small militia unit against groups he considered enemies of the U.S., according to testimony in the opening day of the trial of Robert Doggart in Federal Court.

Doggart wound up targeting Muslims in the town of Islamburg, N.Y., prosecutor Perry Piper told the jury in the case being heard by Judge Curtis Collier.

An FBI agent said Doggart's phone was tapped and a confidential source was used by the government to infiltrate the group.

The jury heard a number of calls between the source and Doggart as well as being shown Facebook posts between Doggart and members of his militia on private accounts.

Doggart said the militia members would use powerful weapons, including those "battle size that don't miss."

He said it would carry out "carefully considered attacks and make a statement in behalf of American patriotism."

Doggart said he wanted to see "high casualty rates." He said, "They will not be capable of dealing with our level of violence."

Doggart, who at one point referred to himself as Dr. Doggart and another as Rev. Doggart, said the target "must be utterly destroyed to get the attention of other Americans" who might join his effort.

He said he wanted to line up 20 "expert gunners who can do a lot of damage."

Doggart was in contact with about five individuals, including several in Texas and one in Oregon who expressed interest in his mission. The agent said these individuals were questioned by the FBI and some of their residences were searched.

According to the testimony, Doggart was planning a trip to Hancock, N.Y., near Islamburg and hoped to enlist its mayor and City Council in his cause.

The agent, under cross-examination from attorney Garth Best, acknowledged that the confidential source used in the case worked for the government for some 20 years and was paid over $250,000, including expenses.

He said the agent, during the time the Doggart case was open, had one heart attack, then died from a second attack. He said some word had gotten out that he might be working for the government within other patriotic militant groups and threats had been made against his family. He said his widow was given a $10,000 lump sum after his death for his work on the Doggart case.

He said the source came to Chattanooga at one point and met with Doggart at the City Cafe downtown.

The trial continues on Tuesday at 9 a.m.