Jeffrey Swallows Arrested In Cleveland For Burglary

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

A joint effort between the Cleveland Police Department and Bradley County Sheriff’s Office led to the solvability of an earlier morning burglary and the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a residence on Broomfield Road regarding a suspicious vehicle that was reported to the 911 Communications Center. Once deputies made contact with the vehicle, a male driver evaded deputies on foot. During the chase, the male ran into an occupied residence and was taken into custody after exiting. Further investigation discovered the vehicle that the male ran from was reported stolen earlier this morning to the Cleveland Police Department.



The male driver has been identified as Jeffrey Mackenzie Swallows, 20, who is the suspect of a burglary that was reported to the Cleveland Police Department earlier Wednesday morning. Most of the items stolen in the burglary have been recovered by Cleveland Police Department Detectives Bill Parks and Brian Stovall.



Mr. Swallows faces the following charges from both agencies: Bradley County Sheriff Office, evading and theft over $1,000; aggravated burglary Cleveland Police Department, aggravated burglary theft over $2,500, criminal trespassing.