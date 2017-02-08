 Wednesday, February 8, 2017 58.8°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Corker, Alexander, Perdue Among Those Voting To Confirm Sessions As Attorney General

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Tennessee Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander and Georgia Senator David Perdue were among those voting to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL). The vote to confirm was 52-47.

 

Senator Corker said, “Jeff Sessions was a widely respected member of the Senate for more than two decades and has great respect for the rule of law.

 

“I was proud to support his nomination and look forward to the work he will do on behalf of our country.”

 

Senator Alexander said, “Jeff Sessions has been a friend and respected colleague for years and earned the opportunity to be attorney general through his significant service to our country as U.S. attorney and as U.S. senator.” 

 

Senator Perdue said, “For the last two years, I had the privilege of working alongside Senator Sessions on critical judicial and legal issues facing our country.  

 

"His knowledge and dedication to upholding our Constitution and the rule of law have been evident throughout his many years of public service. Senator Sessions’ extensive legal career as United States attorney and state attorney general, coupled with his experience as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, make him a natural fit to lead our nation’s Justice Department.

 

"I was proud to vote to confirm Senator Sessions as our new attorney general and I look forward to working with him to make our country safer for all Americans.”


February 8, 2017

Linden Man Charged In Henderson County For Murder And Arson

February 8, 2017

Red Bank Appoints Panel To Look Into Forming Own School District

February 8, 2017

Corker, Alexander, Perdue Among Those Voting To Confirm Sessions As Attorney General


An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of murder and arson related to a fatal fire this week ... (click for more)

Red Bank took the first step Tuesday night toward creating its own school system when the commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the formation of a school district exploratory committee. ... (click for more)

Tennessee Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander and Georgia Senator David Perdue were among those voting to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Linden Man Charged In Henderson County For Murder And Arson

An investigation by   special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Linden man on charges of murder and arson related to a fatal fire this week in Lexington. At the request of 26 th  District Attorney General Jerry Woodall, TBI special agents joined agents with Tennessee Fire Investigative Services, the Henderson County ... (click for more)

Red Bank Appoints Panel To Look Into Forming Own School District

Red Bank took the first step Tuesday night toward creating its own school system when the commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the formation of a school district exploratory committee. Mayor John Roberts said this group has been created to conduct a feasibility study. The five-person committee consists of one appointment each made by the commissioners and the mayor. ... (click for more)

Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Gift Of Good Land

When I got wind that a lady in central North Carolina wanted to give away a picturesque organic farm, free and clear, to some deserving young couple, I hurried to the Bluebird Hill Farm website and immediately thought, “Are you kidding me … this is too good to be true.” But, yes, a woman named Norma Burns wants to give away her gorgeous 12.6-acre farm in Bennett, N.C., to a couple ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state’s top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue ... (click for more)

Hixson, Notre Dame Favored In Region Wrestling

A high school wrestling tournament has never been won on paper, but based on the seedings for the upcoming Region 2-A/AA tournament at Signal Mountain this weekend, Hixson and Notre Dame are picked as the teams to beat. Hixson has four individuals who received number-one seeds for their respective weight classes while Notre Dame followed with three. Boyd-Buchanan, Central ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors