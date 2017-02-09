Car Lands In Water At Audubon Acres

Thursday, February 9, 2017

in three days , a car has found its way into a body of water. This time it was in South Chickamauga Creek on the property of Audubon Acres in East Brainerd. Audubon Acres employees said they saw a vehicle drive past the visitor center and continue on out of sight. When they didn't see the car return, they decided to investigate. A few minutes later, an employee spotted the vehicle in the creek. The vehicle was still upright and partially submerged, and the driver was still sitting in the driver's seat.





When firefighters from Station 21 arrived moments later, they spotted the employee and the driver of the vehicle walking on the road toward the visitor's center. A short time later, the driver was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital. An update on his condition was not available. Chattanooga Police traffic investigators are trying to determine what exactly happened.



