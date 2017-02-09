 Thursday, February 9, 2017 44.2°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Car Lands In Water At Audubon Acres

Thursday, February 9, 2017
- photo by Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright
For the second time in three days, a car has found its way into a body of water. This time it was in South Chickamauga Creek on the property of Audubon Acres in East Brainerd. Audubon Acres employees said they saw a vehicle drive past the visitor center and continue on out of sight. When they didn't see the car return, they decided to investigate. A few minutes later, an employee spotted the vehicle in the creek.
The vehicle was still upright and partially submerged, and the driver was still sitting in the driver's seat.

When firefighters from Station 21 arrived moments later, they spotted the employee and the driver of the vehicle walking on the road toward the visitor's center. A short time later, the driver was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital. An update on his condition was not available. Chattanooga Police traffic investigators are trying to determine what exactly happened. 

The first incident occurred late Tuesday afternoon at 490 Greenway View Drive, near the Brainerd Walmart. Chattanooga firefighters managed to pull the 75-year-old man from the submerged car, but he died the next day at the hospital. 

February 9, 2017

Car Lands In Water At Audubon Acres

February 9, 2017

Bradley County Officials Sued For $5 Million In Death Of Inmate At Jail

February 9, 2017

Woman Arrested After Being Caught On Video Burglarizing House On McCallie Avenue


For the second time  in three days , a car has found its way into a body of water. This time it was in South Chickamauga Creek on the property of Audubon Acres in East Brainerd. Audubon ... (click for more)

Bradley County officials have been sued for $5 million, plus punitive damages, in connection with the death of an inmate at the Bradley County Jail last September. The suit was filed in ... (click for more)

A woman is facing charges after police said she was caught on video burglarizing a house on McCallie Avenue. Cynthis Denise Green, 51, is charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Car Lands In Water At Audubon Acres

For the second time  in three days , a car has found its way into a body of water. This time it was in South Chickamauga Creek on the property of Audubon Acres in East Brainerd. Audubon Acres employees said they saw a vehicle drive past the visitor center and continue on out of sight. When they didn't see the car return, they decided to investigate. A few minutes later, an ... (click for more)

Bradley County Officials Sued For $5 Million In Death Of Inmate At Jail

Bradley County officials have been sued for $5 million, plus punitive damages, in connection with the death of an inmate at the Bradley County Jail last September. The suit was filed in Federal Court by Kristin Danielle Nelms, administrator of the estate of 41-year-old Ralph Lee Nelms. Three correctional officers were suspended pending an investigation of the death by ... (click for more)

Opinion

City And County Ripped Off Again - And Response (3)

In 2008 Hamilton County and the city cut a deal with Alstom Power to allow the company huge property tax breaks on their land and plant equipment.  In return for the sweetheart tax deal, Alstom agreed to invest $265 million in the plant and create 300 new high paying jobs in Chattanooga. Did Alstom keep its promise? No. A few new jobs briefly came and then the people were let ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Commander ‘Gets It’

I regret to inform you that you didn’t read about Donald Trump’s luncheon date on Monday. The “main media” was too busy knocking Betsy DeVos’ nomination, quoting Attorney General Jeff Sessions on what he said over 30 years ago, digging for more of Kellyanne Conway’s slip-of-the-tongue, and talking to “unnamed military officials” about how a brave Navy SEAL should still be alive ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley, Cleveland Picked In 4-AAA Region Wrestling

The Bradley Bears and the Cleveland Blue Raiders have been battling for the state’s top spot in wrestling all season and you can bet on that same thing on Saturday when they gather at East Hamilton High School for the Region 4-AAA meet. Cleveland handed Bradley its only two dual-meet defeats during the regular season while the Bears bounced back last Saturday to beat the Blue ... (click for more)

Hixson, Notre Dame Favored In Region Wrestling

A high school wrestling tournament has never been won on paper, but based on the seedings for the upcoming Region 2-A/AA tournament at Signal Mountain this weekend, Hixson and Notre Dame are picked as the teams to beat. Hixson has four individuals who received number-one seeds for their respective weight classes while Notre Dame followed with three. Boyd-Buchanan, Central ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors