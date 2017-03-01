Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Feb. 17-23:

02-17-2017

Keith Allen Pearson, 27, of 347 77th Avenue, Dayton, TN arrested on charges of violation of Georgia’s controlled substance act and possession of marijuana.



Christopher Lee Johnson, 43, of 697 Kinser Circle, Chattanooga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and brake light requirement.



Amanda Ann Gann, 39, of 281 Meadowlark Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of failure to yield when entering roadway, speeding and outstanding warrant.





02-18-2017Fannie Delores Hewlett, 68, of 5817 Hickory Hills Drive, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.Angela Unay Martin, 33, of 19 Fernwood Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation.02-19-2017Aaron Shane Nichols, 40, of 1864 Dietz Road, Ringgold arrested on an outstanding warrant.Terry Dewayne Ledford, 44, of 58 Southerland Drive, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and tag light requirement.James Robert Lawhorn, 32, of 4231 Forest Plaza Drive, Hixson arrested on charges of possession of schedule II methamphetamine, operatio of vehicle without current plate, driving while unlicensed and outstanding warrant.02-20-2017Wendy Labelle Espy, 42, of 162 Lillian Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, speeding and outstanding warrant.Matthew Christopher Jones, 30, of 145 Chandler Road, Chickamauga arrested on charges of tail lights required, fugitive from another state and expired drivers license.Jacob Jay Knight, 27, of 21 Tea Rose Lane, Ringgold arrested for theft by taking.Calomira Lynn Karras, 45, of 710 Brownwood Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and theft by taking.Savanna Sunset Slaton, 27, of 21 Tea Rose Lane, Ringgold arrested for possession of schedule IV.02-21-2017Robbie Velasquez, 26, of 601 James Street, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license revoked and failure to obey traffic control device.Jonathan Chase Cochran, 31, of 133 Townsend Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, crossing guardline with drugs, driving under the influence of drugs and tag cover.02-22-2017Shannon Jo Decorse, 42, of 1880 Colbert Hollow Road, Rock Spring arrested on charges of failure to obey traffic control device and driving on suspended license.Devin Nicole Mott, 28, of 7248 Alabama Highway, Ringgold arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and buying/possession of schedule III, IV, and V substances.Michael Shane Cross, 34, of 527 Barnhart Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane and improper exhaust.02-23-2017Deanna Marie Foutz, 20, of 176 Alder Circle, Rossville arrested on outstanding warrant from another state.Jack Emet Moss, 32, of 1259 North Highway 341, Chickamauga arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and head light requirement.Speeding……….9Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….4Driving while license suspended or revoked………5Following too closely……….10Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs…………1Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident………..1Duty upon striking an unattended vehicle to report………..1Entering or crossing roadway……….2License required……….2Window tint violations……….1Brake lights and turn signals required………..1Required position & methods of turning at intersections…………1Form & contents of application for registration; heavy vehicle tax……….1Exhaust system……….1Failure to exercise due care……….1Certificate of registration; replacement of lost registration certificate………1Seat belt violations………..2Tail light requirement……….5Proof of insurance required……….3Operation of vehicle without current plate……….6Failure to obey traffic control device……….2Theft by shoplifting……….1Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs………..4Possession of open container of alcoholic beverage while operating vehicle……1Expiration & renewal licenses; re-examination required……….1Possession of marijuana……….1