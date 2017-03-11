Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ABLES, BRANDY MICHELE
113 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ADAIR, VERNANEOUS DEWAYNE
2025 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE
3401 CAMPBELL ST.
APT. 1002 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM UNDER $500
---
BEDFORD, JAMES CLIFTON
727 E 11TH HOMELESS KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY O/1,000
---
BIGHAM, TUCKER DAVIS
139 BUNNY LANE MARTIN, 38237
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LOVETT
200 GILLESPIE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BLAKE, MICHAEL LESLIE
358 CARNATION ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SEXUAL BATTERY
---
BOEHM, TAYLOR ELIJAH
8826 HURRICANE RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE
204 EAST TENATE CIRCLE CHICKUMAGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN
4054 GLENCOE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
BROCK, REYSAM JUNIOR
4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM )
---
CARTER, JOHN DWANE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
CHADWICK, JONATHEN LUKE
1116 FROSTY PINE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
CLARIDY, ANITA CHARLENE
7213 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
COLLOWAY, MAURICE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLAITION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSA
---
CONNER, AMANDA GAIL
1829 LEWIS MINE RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLTAION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
COUSIN, AARON DEWAYNE
1706 VIINES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC
511 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DAUGHERTY, DOUG EVERETTE
916 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DEFRIESE, STEPHEN ANDREW
7611 HOLIDAY HILLS DRIVE APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE SPENCER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DORN, WESLEY KYLE
139 ACCESS RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE
81 CRESTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GARNER, LEBRON NMN
822 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
---
GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE
1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
GOOD, MARQUEL LETRE
3604 LEARCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HALFACRE, DETRICK ANTONIO
231 SEQUOYAH APT. 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HALL, EMILY ANN
2325 NORHT SHORE ACRE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
HASTINGS, DAVID VAUGHN
1306 VIRGINIA AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HAYES, JOEY LEN
1408 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY +500
---
HIGH, CHARLES LEON
1107 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HINTON, JASON SCOTT
1602 LISA LYNN DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
JORDAN, JAMES ANTHONY
2223 COTTON PORT ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE FROM FT OGLETHORPE GA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
KELTCH, BRENT DEWAYNE
139 ACCESS RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
LAYNE, AUSTIN BERRY
936 CROSS ST ROSSVILLE, 37346
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
LEE, JEFFREY EUEGE
4991 UP RIVVER ROAD BENTON, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN
828 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
LUSK, JOHN ROSS
86 KLINE CIRCLE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
915 RETRO HUGHES RD BAKEWELL, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MASSENGALE, NESHALA
5209 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MOORE, CONNELL ALLEN
4703 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
CRIMINAL LITTERING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
1369 SOLAR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
PARKER, AUSTIN LAMAR
1712 APPLE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARKER, JAMAAL TYRONE
634 CARRIAGE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
PARR, ANDREW STEPHEN
15704 ISLES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
PEREZ, MIGUEL-PEREZ
2819 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PITTMAN, TRAVIS
1345 WENLON DRIVE MURFREESBORO, 37130
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PRESTON, TYSEAN L
301 12TH ST HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
REVIS, THOMAS EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
THEFT OVER 10,000
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)
---
RICHARDSON, DARIUS JOMAR
2266 EDGMON FORREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
ROBERTS, BENNY CURTIS
629 COURTNEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 77 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SAMADUROFF, GEORGE ALEXANDER
110 E. NEWBERRY RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SANDERS, KENNETH BENJAMIN
553 CHERRY STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
SANDERS, KIONA TAVIONO
206 TIMBER KNOLL DRIVE APT 92 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
SCOTT, QUINEISHA MONAE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
3201 VAN BURNEY CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SOLOMON, DESTINY SIMONE
3918 YORKTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SOUTHERLAND, DANIEL ROSS
908 W 4TH ST SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
---
STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN
959 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
STEWART, RICHARD CHASE
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
---
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
4614 ELDRIGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
VAUGHN, ALLISON MARIE
128 THORNE CIRCLE SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
VENABLE, JAMES SPENCER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WALKER, JOHNTHONY K
16220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 290 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
USE OF PORTABLE ELECTRONIC DEVICE BYSCHOOL BUS D
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
WATTS, BRANDON W
600 4TH STREET LAWRENCEBURG, 384642838
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
WILSON, BRITTANY ELIZABETH
2199 PAVINE ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WINNIE, JAMES RICHARD
711 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
---
WOFFORD, RONALD LEE
9363 CADDO ON. COLLEGEDALE, 00000
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WYATT, BECKY ESLINGER
5300 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
