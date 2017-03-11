Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABLES, BRANDY MICHELE

113 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ADAIR, VERNANEOUS DEWAYNE

2025 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE

3401 CAMPBELL ST.

APT. 1002 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM UNDER $500---BEDFORD, JAMES CLIFTON727 E 11TH HOMELESS KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY O/1,000---BIGHAM, TUCKER DAVIS139 BUNNY LANE MARTIN, 38237Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: UTCPOSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR---BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LOVETT200 GILLESPIE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BLAKE, MICHAEL LESLIE358 CARNATION ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSEXUAL BATTERY---BOEHM, TAYLOR ELIJAH8826 HURRICANE RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDERTHEFT OF PROPERTY---BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE204 EAST TENATE CIRCLE CHICKUMAGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN4054 GLENCOE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---BROCK, REYSAM JUNIOR4528 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM )---CARTER, JOHN DWANEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---CHADWICK, JONATHEN LUKE1116 FROSTY PINE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---CLARIDY, ANITA CHARLENE7213 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---COLLOWAY, MAURICEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLAITION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSA---CONNER, AMANDA GAIL1829 LEWIS MINE RD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLTAION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)FAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---COUSIN, AARON DEWAYNE1706 VIINES STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC511 LATIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---DAUGHERTY, DOUG EVERETTE916 JAMES BLVD SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---DEFRIESE, STEPHEN ANDREW7611 HOLIDAY HILLS DRIVE APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )---DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE SPENCERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DORN, WESLEY KYLE139 ACCESS RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE81 CRESTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 30741Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GARNER, LEBRON NMN822 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL---GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GOOD, MARQUEL LETRE3604 LEARCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HALFACRE, DETRICK ANTONIO231 SEQUOYAH APT. 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HALL, EMILY ANN2325 NORHT SHORE ACRE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---HASTINGS, DAVID VAUGHN1306 VIRGINIA AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HAYES, JOEY LEN1408 E 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY +500---HIGH, CHARLES LEON1107 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HINTON, JASON SCOTT1602 LISA LYNN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---JORDAN, JAMES ANTHONY2223 COTTON PORT ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE FROM FT OGLETHORPE GAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---KELTCH, BRENT DEWAYNE139 ACCESS RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---LAYNE, AUSTIN BERRY936 CROSS ST ROSSVILLE, 37346Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)---LEE, JEFFREY EUEGE4991 UP RIVVER ROAD BENTON, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN828 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---LUSK, JOHN ROSS86 KLINE CIRCLE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY915 RETRO HUGHES RD BAKEWELL, 37321Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MASSENGALE, NESHALA5209 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MOORE, CONNELL ALLEN4703 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANECRIMINAL LITTERINGIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ORMSBY, DALE JAMES1369 SOLAR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---PARKER, AUSTIN LAMAR1712 APPLE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARKER, JAMAAL TYRONE634 CARRIAGE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---PARR, ANDREW STEPHEN15704 ISLES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---PEREZ, MIGUEL-PEREZ2819 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PITTMAN, TRAVIS1345 WENLON DRIVE MURFREESBORO, 37130Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---PRESTON, TYSEAN L301 12TH ST HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARCIVIL RIGHTS INTIMIDATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---REVIS, THOMAS EDWARDHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYTHEFT OVER 10,000VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)---RICHARDSON, DARIUS JOMAR2266 EDGMON FORREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---ROBERTS, BENNY CURTIS629 COURTNEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 77 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SAMADUROFF, GEORGE ALEXANDER110 E. NEWBERRY RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SANDERS, KENNETH BENJAMIN553 CHERRY STREET DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRDSIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---SANDERS, KIONA TAVIONO206 TIMBER KNOLL DRIVE APT 92 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---SCOTT, QUINEISHA MONAE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE3201 VAN BURNEY CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAWFAILURE TO APPEAR---SOLOMON, DESTINY SIMONE3918 YORKTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SOUTHERLAND, DANIEL ROSS908 W 4TH ST SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDEXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE---STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN959 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---STEWART, RICHARD CHASEHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)---THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER4614 ELDRIGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---VAUGHN, ALLISON MARIE128 THORNE CIRCLE SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---VENABLE, JAMES SPENCERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WALKER, JOHNTHONY K16220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 290 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUSE OF PORTABLE ELECTRONIC DEVICE BYSCHOOL BUS DVEHICULAR HOMICIDERECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WATTS, BRANDON W600 4TH STREET LAWRENCEBURG, 384642838Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WILSON, BRITTANY ELIZABETH2199 PAVINE ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---WINNIE, JAMES RICHARD711 WOODVALE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ROBBERY---WOFFORD, RONALD LEE9363 CADDO ON. COLLEGEDALE, 00000Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WYATT, BECKY ESLINGER5300 JACKSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, BRANDY MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/02/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/26/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM UNDER $500 BEDFORD, JAMES CLIFTON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/29/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY O/1,000 BIGHAM, TUCKER DAVIS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/29/1997

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LOVETT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/22/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOEHM, TAYLOR ELIJAH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER

THEFT OF PROPERTY BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/30/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BROCK, REYSAM JUNIOR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/14/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM ) BURTON, KAYLA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

CHADWICK, JONATHEN LUKE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CLARIDY, ANITA CHARLENE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 05/20/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COCHRAN, JONATHAN CHASE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/22/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION COLLOWAY, MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/23/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLAITION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSA DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DAUGHERTY, DOUG EVERETTE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DEFRIESE, STEPHEN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/09/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT ) DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE SPENCER

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/23/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DORN, WESLEY KYLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GARNER, LEBRON NMN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GUINN, TIMOTHY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/07/1961

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY OF AUTO) HALFACRE, DETRICK ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/10/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALL, EMILY ANN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/13/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HASTINGS, DAVID VAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/26/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAYES, JOEY LEN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/20/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED (HABITUAL OFFENDER) FELONIOUS O HIGH, CHARLES LEON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/21/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HINTON, JASON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/27/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HUGHES, DARRELL A

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ROBBERY )

JORDAN, JAMES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE FROM FT OGLETHORPE GA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LAYNE, AUSTIN BERRY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/09/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) LEE, JEFFREY EUEGE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/30/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/07/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS LUSK, JOHN ROSS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/18/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MASSENGALE, NESHALA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/20/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II - METHYPHENID MOORE, CONNELL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/09/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

CRIMINAL LITTERING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ORMSBY, DALE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

PARKER, AUSTIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PARKER, JAMAAL TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/21/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED PEREZ, MIGUEL-PEREZ

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/25/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, DONALD RAY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/29/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS D PITTMAN, TRAVIS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) RICHARDSON, DARIUS JOMAR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ROBERTS, BENNY CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 77

Date of Birth: 04/27/1939

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SAMADUROFF, GEORGE ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/29/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SANDERS, KIONA TAVIONO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/11/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) SCOTT, QUINEISHA MONAE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/07/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SOLOMON, DESTINY SIMONE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/30/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SOUTHERLAND, DANIEL ROSS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE STAMPER, JAMIRAL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/11/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUTTLES, DAMEIAN JAMICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TALLENT, BRANDY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/14/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE VAUGHN, ALLISON MARIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/12/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) VENABLE, JAMES SPENCER

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/23/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WALKER, JOHNTHONY K

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

USE OF PORTABLE ELECTRONIC DEVICE BYSCHOOL BUS D

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WATTS, BRANDON W

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/31/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WILSON, BRITTANY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WOFFORD, RONALD LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/22/1952

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYATT, BECKY ESLINGER

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/12/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT





