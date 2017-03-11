Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

 Saturday, March 11, 2017 43.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, BRANDY MICHELE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/02/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM UNDER $500
BEDFORD, JAMES CLIFTON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/29/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY O/1,000
BIGHAM, TUCKER DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/29/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
BIRDSONG, CORNELLIUS LOVETT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/22/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOEHM, TAYLOR ELIJAH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BRASSWELL, CHANNECK DEQUAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BROCK, REYSAM JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/14/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM )
BURTON, KAYLA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FORGERY
CHADWICK, JONATHEN LUKE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CLARIDY, ANITA CHARLENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 05/20/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COCHRAN, JONATHAN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/22/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
COLLOWAY, MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLAITION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSA
DANIELS, DEMIKE KHAYRIC
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DAUGHERTY, DOUG EVERETTE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DEFRIESE, STEPHEN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/09/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE SPENCER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/23/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DORN, WESLEY KYLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DUNNINGTON, NICHOLAS LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/24/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARNER, LEBRON NMN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/01/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAUL
GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GUINN, TIMOTHY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/07/1961
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY OF AUTO)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( BURGLARY OF AUTO)
HALFACRE, DETRICK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/10/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HALL, EMILY ANN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HASTINGS, DAVID VAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/26/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HAYES, JOEY LEN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/20/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED (HABITUAL OFFENDER) FELONIOUS O
HIGH, CHARLES LEON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/21/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HINTON, JASON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/27/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HUGHES, DARRELL A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ROBBERY )
JORDAN, JAMES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE FROM FT OGLETHORPE GA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LAYNE, AUSTIN BERRY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/09/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
LEE, JEFFREY EUEGE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/30/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS
LUSK, JOHN ROSS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/18/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARLER, DANNY JEFFREY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MASSENGALE, NESHALA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/20/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II - METHYPHENID
MOORE, CONNELL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/09/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - THIRD OFFENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ORMSBY, DALE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

PARKER, AUSTIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARKER, JAMAAL TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PEREZ, MIGUEL-PEREZ
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/25/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, DONALD RAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/29/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS D
PITTMAN, TRAVIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
RICHARDSON, DARIUS JOMAR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ROBERTS, BENNY CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 77
Date of Birth: 04/27/1939
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SAMADUROFF, GEORGE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/29/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SANDERS, KIONA TAVIONO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/11/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
SCOTT, QUINEISHA MONAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/07/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SOLOMON, DESTINY SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/30/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SOUTHERLAND, DANIEL ROSS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
STAMPER, JAMIRAL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/11/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUTTLES, DAMEIAN JAMICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TALLENT, BRANDY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VAUGHN, ALLISON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/12/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VENABLE, JAMES SPENCER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/23/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WALKER, JOHNTHONY K
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • USE OF PORTABLE ELECTRONIC DEVICE BYSCHOOL BUS D
  • VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WATTS, BRANDON W
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/31/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WILSON, BRITTANY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOFFORD, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/22/1952
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WYATT, BECKY ESLINGER
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/12/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 03/10/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT




Pedestrian Struck On East 11th Street

Tyrone McCullom, 49, was struck by a car on Friday afternoon. A t approximately 1:50 p .m.  Chattanooga Police responded to a pedestrian struck at 730 East 11th Street.   The crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The vehicle was parked on the side of E. 11th Street facing west. Mr. McCullom walked in front of that vehicle and another parked vehicle. The driver ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABLES, BRANDY MICHELE  113 PORTER STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- ADAIR, VERNANEOUS DEWAYNE  2025 ROBBINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

