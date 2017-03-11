Kimberly Payne, 47, Killed, Ronnie Montgomery, 52, Injured In Single Car Accident On UTC Campus Friday Night

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Kimberly Payne, 47, was killed Friday night in a traffic accident on the UTC campus while driving a Jeep Wrangler. Passenger Ronnie Lee Montgomery, 52, sustained minor injuries.

Chattanooga Police Officers responded to a single vehicle traffic crash at 700 Vine Street on the UTC Campus at 11:36 p.m. on Friday.

Officers said the Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on Campus Drive when the vehicle broke through a barricade and traveled down several flights of stairs in a pedestrian area. The vehicle struck a large object in the pedestrian walkway and flipped onto its top. The vehicle came to rest on its top still in the pedestrian area.



Chattanooga PD patrol officers, Traffic/DUI unit officers, Hamilton County EMS, and the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the scene, along with UTC police.



Hamilton County EMS advised the driver of the vehicle had succumbed to her injuries on scene.

Mr. Montgomery was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Officers with the Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Division are examining evidence and following up with the investigation. No pedestrians were injured.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. The investigation is ongoing.