Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ACUFF, WILLIAM WEBSTER

1174 KEYS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30736

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000

---

ARMSTRONG, STEPHEN KELLY

3716 PICKERING AVENUE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BAKER, JESSICA FAYE

8427 GANN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF XANAX

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BORN, GERALD DOMINIC

3105 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BURTON, KAYLA MARIE

6611 WOODY COVE LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

---

BYERLEY, LESLIE DENISE

1727 E 11 ST.

