Man Shot Multiple Times Told Police Just Before He Died Who Shot Him

Monday, March 13, 2017
Zachary Adam Chadwick
Zachary Adam Chadwick

Police said 19-year old Jalen Little told police who shot him multiple times on Saturday night - just before he died at a local hospital.

 

Police late Sunday afternoon charged Zachary Adam Chadwick - the name given by the victim - with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery. He was taken into custody.

 

Chadwick, also 19, said it actually was 21-year-old Jacob Coyne who fired the shots. Witnesses agreed that Coyne was the gunman. 

0001pt;"> 

Police are looking for Coyne, who is also charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery.

 

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 9:57 p.m.  to 820 Oak Tree Dr. to investigate reports of a person shot. 

 

Responding officers found the victim lying in the driveway with multiple bullet wounds. 

 

Police said, just before he was rushed to the hospital, he made "a dying declaration stating he was shot by Zachary Chadwick."

 

Hamilton County EMS then transported the victim to the hospital, where he died.

 

Chadwick told police that earlier in the day he had given Little $960 to purchase marijuana. He said Little never returned with the marijuana or the money.

 

He said he and Coyne then discussed finding him and getting the money back. He said they took a gun with them "just in case they needed it."

 

Chadwick said they found Little at his residence standing in the driveway. He said they approached him and began to question him about the money.

 

He said Little had a large sum of money in his hand when Coyne opened fire, striking him multiple times.

 

Chadwick, who lives at 1369 Meadowwood Dr. in Hixson, said Coyne retrieved some of the money dropped by the victim when he fell. He said as they ran back to their vehicle that Coyne threw him a crumpled up $20 bill and stated, "I wasn't able to get back all your money, but here's $20." 

 

Jacob Coyne
Jacob Coyne

