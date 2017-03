Monday, March 13, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 6-12:

HUGHETT AMANDA MICHELE W/F 37 Officer BEDFORD SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, BATTERY-FVA

LONG DUSTIN KEITH W/M 22 GSP GIDEON DUI-LESS SAFE,RECKLESS DRIVING, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

LONG TONY MAURICE W/M 44 GSP BALLARD TOO FAST FOR ROAD CONDITIONS,HIT AND RUN,RECKLESS DRIVING,DUI-LESS SAFE,IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, DEFECTIVE TIRES

DYE APRIL LYNN W/F 41 Officer MILLER PAROLE VIOLATION

HAILSTONE BRYAN KEITH W/M 29 Officer STANFIELD TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, DUI-LESS SAFE, SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE, DRIVING ON WRONG SIDE OF ROAD, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

MCGILL JOSEPH ROBERT W/M 25 Officer STANFIELD CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON-1ST OFFENSE

MONTGOMERY QUENTON DEVON B/M 21 Officer WORLEY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

AVANS CONNIE EVOYNE W/F 57 Officer TERRY PAROLE VIOLATION

AMONS KIMSEY LANE W/M 53 Officer CARTER DUI-REFUSED, DRIVING WHILE LICENSED SUSPENDED/REVOKED

LIGGONS MARKEITHS FRANDRECKUS B/M 35 Officer TERRY FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCAMISH JENN LYNN W/F 31 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF METH

HASTINGS ZACHERY THOMS W/M 25 Officer ALFORD TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS

ROBINSON ALECIA SHAWNTA B/F 26 Officer EVANS DRIVING ON REVOKED, NO INSURANCE,FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICES

ADKINS RYAN NICHOLAS W/M 17 Officer ANDERESON SIMPLE BATTERT-

PEARSON PHILLIP DEAN W/M 37 Officer PARKER FAILURE TO APPEAR- MISDEMEANOR

MCGILL JAMES ELBERT W/M 38 Officer WORLEY SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

SHROPSHIRE SEDRICK SHARELL B/M 36 Officer GALYON DRIVING ON SUSPENDED,HEADLIGHT VIOLATION,WINDOW TINT,CONTEMPT OF SUPERIOR COURT X2

CARRINGTON WYNTER LEIGH-ANN W/F 18 Officer RAMEY POSSESSION OF MARIJUANNA LESS THAN 1OZ

YOUNES TIMOTHY MICHAEL W/M 34 Officer KELLEY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

SHELTON CALVIN ANTONIO B/M 41 Officer BROCK DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROBERTS JASON WILLIAM W/M 38 Officer RAMEY FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

VADENBONCOUER PATRICK SCOTT W/M 24 Officer MILLER FAILURE TO APPEAR-FELONY

TACKETT TRAVIS CLARK W/M 30 Officer MILLER TRAFFICKING DRUGS, THEFT BY BRINGING STOLEN PROPERTY INTO STATE-FELONY, ALTERED LICENSE PLATE

HOLDER ISAAC WILLIAM B/M 23 Officer WILLIAMSON CRIMINAL TRESPASS, SIMPLE BATTERY

PAYNE TRUETT ANTHONY W/M 53 Officer HOLLAND PUBLIC DRUNK

ELLIS ROBERT WILLIAM JR W/M 44 Officer LANG MURDER, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (X2), POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY-1ST DEGREE

FICKENWORTH JOHN JOSEPH W/M 48 Officer HOUSER DUI-ALCOHOL, HIT AND RUN, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

THOMPSON AUSTIN WILLIAM W/M 17 Officer WILLIAMSON DISRUPTING PUBLIC SCHOOL

BUTTMAN BROOKE LOUISE W/F 29 Officer MAYNOR PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

ROE FLOYD EDKER W/M 33 Officer WEBER RETURN FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL

STEPHENSON TERRELL EDWIN B/M 34 Officer TATE PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY, FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

KELLEY TIMOTHY WADE W/M 49 Officer WEBBER OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT, INPROPER TRANSFER OF TAG, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, KNOWINGLY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, DUI-ALCOHOL

HOGUE KENNY WAYNE W/M 46 Officer HOUSER SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA

DEAN MINDY ANN W/F 37 Officer MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

HASTINGS ANTHONY STEPHENS W/M 27 Officer FORREST DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, WINSHIELD REQUIREMENT

ELLIS ROBERT WILLIAM W/M 44 Officer WEBER RETURN FROM HAMILTON MEDICAL

COLLINS JIMMY DEWAYNE W/M 43 Officer SIMPSON POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

JACKSON CODY DANIEL W/M 27 Officer BREWER FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC SIGNAL, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, CONCEALING LICENSE PLATE

HUDSON CHARLES ALBERT B/M 53 Officer GILLELAND FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

TEEMS KELSEY LEE W/M 20 Officer GARRISON FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD, PROBATION VIOLATION-MISD

CAMPBELL COURTNEY LEE WF 29 Officer BLACK WARRANT-FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISD

STANSELL PHILLIP THOMAS WM 20 SELF POSSESSION OF SCHEDUAL 1-POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THEN 1OZ

GRIMES OUIE LESTER WM 48 Officer MILLER ADD CHARGE RIOT IN A PENAL INSTITUTION

MORGAN ROGER DILLON WM 26 Officer MILLER ADD CHARGE RIOT IN A PENAL INSTITUTION

RAMBO ERIC RYAN WM 27 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF SCHEDUAL IV-OPEN CONTAINER-MARIJUANA LESS THEN 1OZ

HILLBURN JAMIE ELAINE WF 35 Officer CAMBELL THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING-MISD

EADES MICHAEL KNIGHT WM 32 SELF WEEKENDER

WHITLOCK JUSTIN BRIAN WM 26 Officer WILSON DRIVING W/SUSPENDED-EXPIRED TAG-HEADLIGHT REQUIRED-SEATBELT

GLEASH CORY SCOTT W/M 17 79373 Officer ALFORD UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION, SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

HARDY NICHOLAS JOB W/M 21 73934 Officer RAMEY FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

BRUMELOW TIMOTHY LEVI W/M 19 49746 Officer CAMPBELL PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

AUSTIN BREANNA PEARL W/F 20 76880 Officer OWENS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ

KIRK HEATH ANDREW W/M 21 76878 Officer OWENS DUI-DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, SPEEDING

ABLES JAMIE NICOLE W/F 31 44647 Officer MATHIS THEFT BY TAKING-MISDEMEANOR

CRANE ROBERT AUSTIN W/M 20 87259 Officer PERKINS BATTERY-FVA,BATTERY-FVA

KING CASEY JOHN W/M 26 14752 Officer OWENS FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II DRUG

COLE ANNSLEIGH ABIGALE B/F 18 81570 Officer OWENS DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JUV JUV JUV JUV JUV JUV Officer PERKINS HOLD FOR DJJ

BREWINGTON APRIL NICOLE W/F 23 9684 Officer MATHIS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION, HEADLIGHT VIOLATION

TRIMBLE CODY JENE W/M 25 7652 Officer ALORD THEFT BY TAKING-FELONY

SLAUGHTER ROBERT HARLOW W/M 52 80515 Officer ALFORD FORGERY IN THE THIRD DEGREE-FELONY

STRAPP PAUL JOSEPH W/M 22 87264 Officer CAMPBELL DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

GANTREAU RACHEL DRUE W/M 20 87263 Officer CAMPBELL UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

BLACK LAUREN RUTH W/F 19 *** Officer OWENS PROBATION WARRANT (FLOYD CO.)

SKILES MICKEY LEWIS W/M 53 *** Officer DYE DUI, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, HABITUAL VIOLATOR X2, DRIVING WITH LICENSE SUSP, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

BARENKLAU JASON AUGUST W/M 35 17022 Officer HICKS FTA -MISDEMEANOR

BEARD JOHN ROBERT W/M 30 72807 Officer CARTER CRIMINAL TRESPASS, SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

GRANT NICHOLAS LAMAR W/M 26 40724 Officer CAMPBELL PROBATION VIOLATION-MISDEMEANOR

CROWDER ANNA MARIE W/F 45 87270 Officer DENNY SIMPLE BATTERY