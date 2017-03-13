 Monday, March 13, 2017 45.1°F   overcast   Overcast

2 Teens Steal Van From Group Home In Sevier County; Lead Officers On Chase That Ends With Crash Near Chickamauga Dam

Monday, March 13, 2017

Two teens stole a van from a group home on Sunday and led officers on a chase that ended in a crash near Chickamauga Dam on Sunday night.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies joined in the pursuit originating in Sevierville.

According to initial reports, two juveniles stole a van from their group home.  The ages of the juveniles are 14 and 17 years.

Once located, numerous law enforcement jurisdictions pursued the two juveniles at speeds up to 100 mph.

The pursuit ended just off Highway 153 when their van hit another motorist’s vehicle and then ran into the barrier wall of the Chickamauga Dam.

Fortunately, no serious injuries incurred and the suspects were both arrested after being reviewed by medics on the scene.  

Several law enforcement agencies participated in the pursuit as it progressed through Southeast Tennessee.


Walker County Arrest Report For March 6-12

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 6-12: HUGHETT     AMANDA     MICHELE      W/F     37        Officer BEDFORD     SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, BATTERY-FVA LONG DUSTIN         ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BOWEN, DANIEL DON  200 HUNT AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT/SHOPLIFTING) --- BROWN, DAVID EDGAR  622 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON ... (click for more)

I Am Claboose

At my age I’ve come to understand that my attention to the obituary section is required more and more every day. Regardless, I don’t do it enough. For that reason, I’ve learned to shut my mouth when somebody says “I gotta go to a funeral today” because before, I’d blurt “Who died?” which would be followed by “Oh man, I’m sorry, I didn’t know that.” which is reasonably interpreted ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A $20K Documentary?

Just when I thought I had seen and heard the very best of buffoonery with watching our public schools over the last 14 months, Chuckles the Clown once again came calling. During a committee meeting of the Hamilton County School Board last week, it was mentioned Interim Superintendent Kirk Kelly had received a call from the people at The Discovery Channel who were eager to showcase ... (click for more)

Boys State: In Three Short Years English Has ‘Canes In State Tourney

(The second of two articles) When Rodney English played professional basketball in China, there were three people that spoke the English language: Rodney, Kimberly, his wife, and one other player. A Chinese translator was assigned to the group. Kimberly’s patience was wearing thin though. She was basically just sitting around, unable to work without a work visa and they ... (click for more)

John Shearer: SEC Basketball Tournament Was Held At UT Before World War II

 Except for a few brief stretches or seasons, the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament has not historically drawn a whole lot of anticipation among Tennessee Vol fans in recent decades.   That is probably true for fans of most SEC schools not named Kentucky. After all, this is a football conference first and foremost.   But during four seasons ... (click for more)


