2 Teens Steal Van From Group Home In Sevier County; Lead Officers On Chase That Ends With Crash Near Chickamauga Dam

Two teens stole a van from a group home on Sunday and led officers on a chase that ended in a crash near Chickamauga Dam on Sunday night.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies joined in the pursuit originating in Sevierville.

According to initial reports, two juveniles stole a van from their group home. The ages of the juveniles are 14 and 17 years.

Once located, numerous law enforcement jurisdictions pursued the two juveniles at speeds up to 100 mph.

The pursuit ended just off Highway 153 when their van hit another motorist’s vehicle and then ran into the barrier wall of the Chickamauga Dam.

Fortunately, no serious injuries incurred and the suspects were both arrested after being reviewed by medics on the scene.

Several law enforcement agencies participated in the pursuit as it progressed through Southeast Tennessee.