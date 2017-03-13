Police Blotter: Woman Says Boyfriend's Ex Likely Called 911 On Her; Woman Finds Husband Has Installed Cameras In Their Bedroom, Elsewhere

Monday, March 13, 2017

A woman told police that a 911 call to Wilson Street was about her, but she did not make the call. She suspects it was her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend who is responsible.

The woman, who would not give her name, also did not give police any information on the ex-girlfriend. Police requested from the 911 call operator the location of the person that called 911 but the operator was not able to provide the location of the caller.

Police did observe the woman who answered the door did not show any signs of a struggle and appeared normal.

* * *

Officers responded to a disorder at Oak Creek Villas on Lee Highway. A man and his wife each called police separately from different locations claiming they were in a heated disorder with one another.

The man reported that he suspected his wife of cheating on him and wanted to see her phone when she got home from the tattoo parlor. Once he took her phone the wife left and called police from her work at a nearby motel.

She then returned to their apartment where an officer spoke to each separately and then both together. They both agreed that they would go to the counseling session they had scheduled for later in the morning and keep their differences to themselves until then.

The man showed the officer where he would be sleeping tonight in his office to avoid further confrontation. Both parties were calm and compliant when the officer left the scene.

* * *

Officers responded to a vandalism call at Rainbow Creek Apartment at 7604 Standifer Gap. A woman reported that when she came to her Kia Forte this morning to take her mother to work she found the gas cap undone and saw that sugar had been poured into the gas tank. There was a pile of sugar on the ground near the gas tank as well.

She said that she knew not to start the car, so no damage should be done to the engine. She suspects that her ex-boyfriend may be responsible for the crime, but she doesn't have any proof of this currently. She was advised to contact the police department if she finds some evidence about who did this to her car.



* * *

Police arrived at a house on North Crest Road for suspicious activity. Upon arrival police spoke with two women who stated there was a black SUV that has parked in front of their home most days. The victims also stated they began noticing the vehicle in December.

The victims have video of the vehicle parking and leaving. The vehicle is a black Ford Explorer with Tennessee tag (Bradley county). Residents describe the driver as a black male with a beard. Residents stated the driver doesn't exit the vehicle and when he is noticed he leaves the scene. Police placed the home on the watch-list.

* * *

An Hispanic woman said she was standing by the door of the store on East Main Street when a black male smashed out her car window. The suspect grabbed her purse and fled the scene.

The woman did not have any further suspect information beyond a black male wearing black because she stated she was in such shock.

She was able to track her phone from an app and police located it off Morgan Avenue. The phone had been ditched by the suspect.

* * *

A woman said she left her purse in her car and went into her mother's house on Dyer Street for just a couple minutes or so.

When she got back to the car, she discovered that her car door was open and her purse was gone.

* * *

A woman told dispatch that she wanted to meet with an officer to show him some pictures. She showed the officer pictures of her in her bedroom and said she just found out that her husband had installed cameras in their bedroom and other places around the house without her knowledge.

She showed the officer one of the cameras.

The officer told the woman that this was not illegal because he is the owner of the house and he has every right to put cameras in his residence.

* * *

Police were sent to Buffalo Wild Wings, 5744 Highway 153, on a disorder.

The manager said four female customers became upset with their drinks and began cursing at employees.

The four paid their bill and left, without further disorder, after police arrived.

* * *

A woman said she received a phone call from someone stating they were from the "Chattanooga Sheriffs Office." She stated the caller told her she had warrants for skipping jury duty and she needed to pay them money.

The caller then instructed her to get a Money Pak prepaid card from Walgreens and load it with money. She did as instructed and loaded the card with $1,246. She then gave the caller the number on the back of the card for the money to be removed.

She was not able to provide any suspect information.

* * *

Police responded to an apartment on Tunnel Boulevard for a check for well-being.

Officers knocked on the door. The resident would not answer the door after police knocked several times.

While outside the window police did observe a man looking through the window blinds and giving police an obscene gesture.