Retired Judge Stern Opens Law Practice With Former Prosecutor

Monday, March 13, 2017

Retired Judge Rebecca Stern will be making her way around the Courts Building halls once again.

Judge Stern, who earlier announced her retirement to spend more time at her home in Puerto Rico, is teaming with former prosecutor Kristen Spires Williams.

They have opened the law firm of Stern & Williams in the Ziebold Building, 809 Market St., Second Floor.

Judge Stern presided over Division Two of Hamilton County Criminal Court for 18 years before retiring in June 2015. Prior to her time on the bench, she served as an assistant district attorney for nearly eight years.

During her time in the district attorney’s office, she handled a variety of cases including homicides and crimes against children.

Kristen Spires Williams is a former prosecutor with a wide range of experience in criminal cases. She has prosecuted crimes from misdemeanor DUI to homicide.

They can be reached at 423 402-0470.