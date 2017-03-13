 Monday, March 13, 2017 43.2°F   drizzle   Light Drizzle

Breaking News


Retired Judge Stern Opens Law Practice With Former Prosecutor

Monday, March 13, 2017
Judge Rebecca Stern
Judge Rebecca Stern

Retired Judge Rebecca Stern will be making her way around the Courts Building halls once again.

Judge Stern, who earlier announced her retirement to spend more time at her home in Puerto Rico, is teaming with former prosecutor Kristen Spires Williams.

They have opened the law firm of Stern & Williams in the Ziebold Building, 809 Market St., Second Floor.

Judge Stern presided over Division Two of Hamilton County Criminal Court for 18 years before retiring in June 2015. Prior to her time on the bench, she served as an assistant district attorney for nearly eight years.

During her time in the district attorney’s office, she handled a variety of cases including homicides and crimes against children.

Kristen Spires Williams is a former prosecutor with a wide range of experience in criminal cases. She has prosecuted crimes from misdemeanor DUI to homicide.

They can be reached at 423 402-0470.

Kristen Spires Williams
Kristen Spires Williams

March 13, 2017

Freeze Warning Issued For Hamilton County As Cold Weather Continues

March 13, 2017

Retired Judge Stern Opens Law Practice With Former Prosecutor

March 13, 2017

Police Blotter: Woman Says Boyfriend's Ex Likely Called 911 On Her; Woman Finds Husband Has Installed Cameras In Their Bedroom, Elsewhere


A freeze warning has been issued for Hamilton County overnight on Tuesday as the cold weather continues. Meanwhile, a late season winter storm will be moving across the region northeast of ... (click for more)

Retired Judge Rebecca Stern will be making her way around the Courts Building halls once again. Judge Stern, who earlier announced her retirement to spend more time at her home in Puerto Rico, ... (click for more)

A woman told police that a 911 call to Wilson Street was about her, but she did not make the call. She suspects it was her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend who is responsible. The woman, who would ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Freeze Warning Issued For Hamilton County As Cold Weather Continues

A freeze warning has been issued for Hamilton County overnight on Tuesday as the cold weather continues. Meanwhile, a late season winter storm will be moving across the region northeast of Chattanooga through Tuesday bringing accumulating snowfall amounts up to four inches to the higher elevations of East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Southwest North Carolina. Here is ... (click for more)

Retired Judge Stern Opens Law Practice With Former Prosecutor

Retired Judge Rebecca Stern will be making her way around the Courts Building halls once again. Judge Stern, who earlier announced her retirement to spend more time at her home in Puerto Rico, is teaming with former prosecutor Kristen Spires Williams. They have opened the law firm of Stern & Williams in the Ziebold Building, 809 Market St., Second Floor. Judge Stern presided ... (click for more)

Opinion

March Is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the United States with an estimated 135,430 new cases expected this year, including 3,080 in Tennessee.  More than 50,000 Americans are likely to die of the disease in 2017. You may think of colorectal cancer as a health issue for your parents or grandparents, but younger adults should also be mindful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A $20K Documentary?

Just when I thought I had seen and heard the very best of buffoonery with watching our public schools over the last 14 months, Chuckles the Clown once again came calling. During a committee meeting of the Hamilton County School Board last week, it was mentioned Interim Superintendent Kirk Kelly had received a call from the people at The Discovery Channel who were eager to showcase ... (click for more)

Sports

Boys State: In Three Short Years English Has ‘Canes In State Tourney

(The second of two articles) When Rodney English played professional basketball in China, there were three people that spoke the English language: Rodney, Kimberly, his wife, and one other player. A Chinese translator was assigned to the group. Kimberly’s patience was wearing thin though. She was basically just sitting around, unable to work without a work visa and they ... (click for more)

John Shearer: SEC Basketball Tournament Was Held At UT Before World War II

 Except for a few brief stretches or seasons, the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament has not historically drawn a whole lot of anticipation among Tennessee Vol fans in recent decades.   That is probably true for fans of most SEC schools not named Kentucky. After all, this is a football conference first and foremost.   But during four seasons ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors