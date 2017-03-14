 Tuesday, March 14, 2017 39.2°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Firefighter, Friends Save Man From Heart Attack

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

A Dalton firefighter and two friends were in the right place at the right time on Saturday to save a man’s life. The three men were part of a cycling trip up Fort Mountain in Murray County, Ga. when they saw a man collapse from an apparent heart attack on a hiking trail and provided life-saving CPR for nearly 15 minutes until help could arrive. The man survived and was taken to an area hospital. 

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in Fort Mountain State Park. A group including Dalton firefighter Douglas Kerns and friends Brad DeLay of Dalton and James DeLong of Collegedale, were eight miles into their bike ride up the mountain road near Chatsworth when they decided to ride into the park. Also riding with the group were Tim Regal and Chip Witherow of Dalton. The plan was to ride into the park and turn around where the road meets the hiking trail to the fire tower before heading back down the mountain. 

As the group passed the trail head, however, Mr. Witherow, Dr. DeLay, and Mr. DeLong saw a man about 25 yards from the road stumble and fall to the ground. Mr. DeLong ran over the victim, a man in his 50’s, to check on him. The victim was having an apparent heart attack and was gasping for air, already turning blue in the face.

Fortunately for the victim, Dr. DeLay is a family practice doctor in Dalton and Mr. DeLong is a registered nurse with years of experience in cardiac care. Dr. DeLay and Mr. DeLong immediately started CPR on the victim while another member of the group called 911.

The group sent Mr. Kerns to get help, knowing that the victim needed a defibrillator. As Mr. Kerns rode back down the mountain, he passed a Forestry Service truck responding to the call. Park Ranger Mike Gardner responded to the scene with an AED (Automatic External Defibrillator). After getting one shock from the AED, the victim’s heart started to beat on its own again. 

Despite being “down” for approximately 10-15 minutes while Dr. DeLay and Mr. DeLong performed CPR, the victim shortly regained consciousness and started to talk to his rescuers. Shortly after, an ambulance arrived and transported the victim to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton. He is expected to make a full recovery. 
 


March 14, 2017

Firefighter, Friends Save Man From Heart Attack

March 14, 2017

Chattanooga Police And THP Issue 35 Citations On 1st Day Of Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign

March 14, 2017

Derrick Isom, 38, Shot Monday Night


A Dalton firefighter and two friends were in the right place at the right time on Saturday to save a man’s life. The three men were part of a cycling trip up Fort Mountain in Murray County, Ga. ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are working together to enforce and educate drivers about distracted driving and the dangers that come along with that behavior. ... (click for more)

Derrick Isom, 38, was shot while exiting a vehicle at the 2700 block of 12th Avenue around 11:55 p.m. Monday, according to a witness.   Hamilton County EMS transported Isom to a local ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Firefighter, Friends Save Man From Heart Attack

A Dalton firefighter and two friends were in the right place at the right time on Saturday to save a man’s life. The three men were part of a cycling trip up Fort Mountain in Murray County, Ga. when they saw a man collapse from an apparent heart attack on a hiking trail and provided life-saving CPR for nearly 15 minutes until help could arrive. The man survived and was taken to ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police And THP Issue 35 Citations On 1st Day Of Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign

The Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are working together to enforce and educate drivers about distracted driving and the dangers that come along with that behavior. The first day of enhanced enforcement was Monday. On the first day of the enforcement campaign the two departments issued a total of 35 traffic citations. The breakdown of those citations ... (click for more)

Opinion

March Is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the United States with an estimated 135,430 new cases expected this year, including 3,080 in Tennessee.  More than 50,000 Americans are likely to die of the disease in 2017. You may think of colorectal cancer as a health issue for your parents or grandparents, but younger adults should also be mindful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Lasted 35 Minutes

Before I went out in the cold and rain to attend Monday night’s Education Forum at the Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church, I had a couple of idle moments so I went to the Dictionary.com website to check out funny words. I love using new words in my stories and, as I drove home afterwards, it was entertaining to see how these new-found words could be applied to last night’s forum. ... (click for more)

Sports

Boys State: Brainerd's Hoops Tradition Remains Strong

Want an informative snapshot of Brainerd’s rich boys’ basketball tradition? Stroll into the lobby of the high school’s gymnasium lobby. And stop. Look – no, study – at what’s in the trophy case occupying a large portion of the wall just before the entrance to a historic hardwood playing area dedicated to the legends of boys’ coach Robert High and girls’ coach Carolyn Jackson. ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Hoops: Mocs Travel to Louisville Saturday

"We have played them before and there is no reason to be scared (against a top 15 team) and we will give it our all. UTC Senior Jas Joyner It's No.13  seed UTC vs. No. 4 Louisville Saturday in a first round game at Louisville of the Oklahoma City Region in the 2017 NCAA Women's D-I Basketball Championship. Game time is 1:30 p.m. The winner faces the Tennesse-Dayton ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors