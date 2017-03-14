City Council Asks For 2nd Location For Early Voting In 2 Runoff Elections

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

The City Council is asking for an extra location for early voting for two City Council runoff elections.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said she had discussed the request with former County Commissioner Paul McDaniel, who said many have difficulty getting to the sole early voting site - the election office off Amnicola Highway.

The suggested location is Kingdom Hall in the 700 block of MLK Boulevard.

Councilman Chip Henderson said it may be too late to add an early voting site.

He said a public notice must be run by March 17, and the Election Commission would have to call a special meeting to approve it. He noted the election panel met just last week.

Voting in favor of asking for the second site were council members Berz, Moses Freeman, Russell Gilbert, Yusuf Hakeem and Ken Smith.

Opposed were Henderson, Jerry Mitchell and Larry Grohn.

Chris Anderson was absent.

A runoff in District 7 pits Councilman Anderson against Erskine Oglesby Jr.

Councilman Hakeem faces Demetrus Coonrod in District 9.

Early voting will be March 22-April 6.

The runoff election is April 11.