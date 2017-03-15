Deadline To Sign Up For State Tax Relief Program Is April 5

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Bill Hullander Trustee of Hamilton County wants to remind the homeowners that the last day to sign up for the Tennessee State Tax Relief Program will be April 5.

The eligibility requirements for the program are age 65 and older with an annual income of less than 29,180. The program is also available to disabled veterans or surviving spouses of disabled veterans. Homeowners that have been determined 100% disabled by other entities including Social Security may also qualify for this program.



If you are a homeowner in Hamilton County and think you may qualify for the State Tax Relief Program you can call 423 209-7270 or 893-3575, or go by either of the trustee’s offices at 6125 Preservation Drive or the Courthouse at 625 Georgia Ave., room 210, and speak with one of the Clerks.



The Tennessee Tax Relief Program is a State Program that is administered by the County Trustee. This program is not part of the state required Re-Appraisal Program that is conducted by the Assessor of Properties Office. If you have appraisal questions, you may call the Assessor’s Office at 423 209-7300, and questions in regards to the State Tax Relief Program, you many call 209-7270.

