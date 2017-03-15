 Wednesday, March 15, 2017 44.2°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Deadline To Sign Up For State Tax Relief Program Is April 5

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Bill Hullander Trustee of Hamilton County wants to remind the homeowners that the last day to sign up for the Tennessee State Tax Relief Program will be April 5.

The eligibility requirements for the program are age 65 and older with an annual income of less than 29,180. The program is also available to disabled veterans or surviving spouses of disabled veterans. Homeowners that have been determined 100% disabled by other entities including Social Security may also qualify for this program. 

If you are a homeowner in Hamilton County and think you may qualify for the State Tax Relief Program you can call 423 209-7270 or 893-3575, or go by either of the trustee’s offices at 6125 Preservation Drive or the Courthouse at 625 Georgia Ave., room 210, and speak with one of the Clerks. 

The Tennessee Tax Relief Program is a State Program that is administered by the County Trustee.  This program is not part of the state required Re-Appraisal Program that is conducted by the Assessor of Properties Office. If you have appraisal questions, you may call the Assessor’s Office at 423 209-7300, and questions in regards to the State Tax Relief Program, you many call 209-7270.


Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Collegedale Sues WWTA Over Pump Station Dispute


Here are the latest no bills and true bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: GADDIS, GARAEK W 19 M 0 1 GS 1650435 POSSESSION OF DANGEROUS WEAPON HOPPER, JOEY O W 45 M ... (click for more)

Bill Hullander Trustee of Hamilton County wants to remind the homeowners that the last day to sign up for the Tennessee State Tax Relief Program will be April 5. The eligibility requirements ... (click for more)

The city of Collegedale is suing the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) over payments for effluent sent by the WWTA to the Collegedale pump station. The suit, ... (click for more)


Opinion

March Is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the United States with an estimated 135,430 new cases expected this year, including 3,080 in Tennessee.  More than 50,000 Americans are likely to die of the disease in 2017. You may think of colorectal cancer as a health issue for your parents or grandparents, but younger adults should also be mindful ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Raise County Taxes Now

Not one of the elected politicians in the room would dare admit it, but what really matters is that not a one of them will deny it -- Hamilton County is doubtlessly barreling towards the first tax increase in the last 12 years. The Hamilton County Commission met with the beleaguered Hamilton County School Board Tuesday night in a joint meeting to confront the crisis in our public ... (click for more)

Sports

Boys State: 'Canes, Panthers Set To Face Tough Foes

After more than a week since their games, there is only one thing left for the East Hamilton and Brainerd boys’ basketball teams to do now. And that’s to play basketball against formidable opponents in the 2017 Class 3A and Class 2A state tournaments at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Hurricanes and Panthers arrive in the mid-state with ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Hoops: Mocs Travel to Louisville Saturday

"We have played them before and there is no reason to be scared (against a top 15 team) and we will give it our all. UTC Senior Jas Joyner It's No.13  seed UTC vs. No. 4 Louisville Saturday in a first round game at Louisville of the Oklahoma City Region in the 2017 NCAA Women's D-I Basketball Championship. Game time is 1:30 p.m. The winner faces the Tennesse-Dayton ... (click for more)


