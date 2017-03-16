ATF Offers $2,500 Reward For Information On Jasper Arson That Caused Around $500,000 In Damage

Thursday, March 16, 2017

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Nashville Field Division, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office, Fire Investigations Unit announced today a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the Dec. 3, fire at a retail store, at 4785 Main Street, in Jasper.

The fire was reported at approximately 3 p. m. on Dec. 3, and caused approximately $500,000 in damage to the building. A thorough scene investigation was conducted by ATF and the Fire Marshal’s Fire Investigations Unit. Law enforcement authorities would like to identify the person in the photograph.

ATF dispatched a Certified Fire Investigator (CFI) and additional special agents to the scene. CFIs are highly trained special agents, who provide technical support, analysis and assistance to its state and local partners in the areas of fire origin and cause determination and arson investigation.

The ongoing criminal investigation is being conducted by ATF, MCSO and the Fire Marshal’s Fire Investigations Unit. Anyone with the information about the incident should call ATF at 1-888-ATF-FIRE, or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 800 762-3017. Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile appwww.reportit.com by using the Nashville field division as the location.