Rep. DesJarlais Votes For Bills To Improve VA Care

Friday, March 17, 2017

Rep. Scott DesJarlais was among those voting for the VA Accountability First Act of 2017 that is designed to streamline disciplinary procedures at the Veterans Administration.

 

He noted that federal employees collected performance bonuses, while patients died on secret waiting lists, according to a CNN investigation.

 

 

    He also voted for another to protect veterans’ Second Amendment rights.

 

Both bills were approved by the House.

 

Rep. DesJarlais, a licensed physician and member of the GOP Doctors Caucus, voted to improve hiring and training at VA facilities. The legislation would encourage recruitment, training and promotions for the most qualified medical professionals and managers to address a dearth of skilled personnel at VA hospitals. Locations in Murfreesboro and Nashville are most in need of help, according to VA quality rankings.

 

  He said, During my listening tour across the Fourth District, many veterans spoke to me about federal health care’s broken promises. Tennessee heroes who put their lives on the line deserve to be at the front of the line for the best care available. Unfortunately, standards at the VA  fall short.

 

    “Too often, an antiquated bureaucracy interferes with good employees who simply want to do their jobs.”

 

   President Trump, whom Rep. DesJarlais introduced at a Nashville rally this week, has promised to reform VA health care. “I’d especially like to thank my colleague Dr. Phil Roe from Tennessee, chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, working hard to help America’s vets,” said Rep. DesJarlais.

 

    “His legislation is part of a VA overhaul our veterans desperately need. They deserve the highest quality medical care, starting with access, choice, accountability, and top-notch professionals to provide the best service.”

 

    The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Concerned Veterans for America, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans for America, and a number of other groups support this week’s legislation.


