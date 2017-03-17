Friday, March 17, 2017

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Feb. 24-March 2:

02-24-2017

Nathan Aaron Scott, 30, of 205 Hidden Trace Drive, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license revoked, expired tag and no proof of insurance.



Ralph Elishia Long, 40, of 3508 Wauchula Street, Chattanooga arrested for theft by shoplifting.



Debbie Lou Thurmond, 63, of 379 McDonald Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and expired registration.



Brian Anthony Little, 43, of 11 Glider View, Wildwood, GA arrested for possession of marijuana.

Adam Jacob Blalock, 28, of 167 Page Avenue, Trenton, GA arrested for possession of marijuana.02-25-2017Troy David Minchew, 22, of 10 Valentine Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of failure to obey traffic control device and driving under the influence of drugs.Hunter McCall Daugherty, 22, of 1202 S. Crest Road, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to obey traffic control device and possession of marijuana.Jesse Lee Wilkins, 29,of 2906 East 43rd Street, Chattanooga arrested for driving while license suspended.Timothy Noah Green, 17, of 636 Pond Springs Road, Chickamauga arrested for possession of marijuana.Kristine Marie Mull, 26, of 21 Deep Woods Lane, Lafayette arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, drugs not in original containers, possession of marijuana, no insurance, operation of unregistered vehicle, possession of crack cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of bunavail, possession of clonazapam, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.02-26-2017George Edward McCallie, 55, of 31 East Larry Circle, Ringgold arrested on charges of criminal use of article with altered i.d. and driving while license suspended.Joseph Eli Combs, 43, of 132 Janie Avenue, Ringgold arrested on charges of failure to appear and criminal use of article with altered i.d.Ron Edgor Neeley, 53, of 8930 Highway 58, Harrison arrested on charges of criminal use of article with altered i.d., driving while license suspended, driving under the influence of alcohol and giving false name and date of birth to law enforcement.02-27-2017Terry Wright Hill, 43, of 420 Mohawk Drive, Cleveland, TN arrested on charges of giving false name/false information to police and loitering and prowling.Nicholas Hunter Davis, 23, of 4323 Spriggs Street, East Ridge arrested for financial card fraud.Cody Alexander Dove, 24, of 3319 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton arrested on charges of canceled registration, drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana and no seatbelt.Joshua Ray Wilson, 19, of 92 Country Green Road, Ringgold arrested for probation violation.02-28-2017Jason Alexander Reile, 36, of 28 Stone Edge Circle, Fort Oglethorpe arrested for driving while license suspended/revoked.Jessie Duane Devries, 30, of 1503 McDonald Drive, Room 19, East Ridge arrested for failure to appear.Levi William Eaves, 32, of 40 Jerry Eaves Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, improperly transferred registration and no proof of insurance.John Leonard Toney, 54, of 584 Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and tag light violation X 2.Sherlyn Morales, 22, of 718 Henderson Drive, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charges of failure to maintain lane and no drivers license.Annabelle Louise Whittenburg, 23, of 211 Elaine Drive, Flintstone arrested on charges of driving on suspended license and too fast for conditions.03-01-2017Ronnie Lebran Millard, 54, of 215 Walthall Avenue, Chickamauga arrested on charges of loitering and prowling, obstructing a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.Dakota Luke Newberry, 22, of 985 Chamberlin Road, Lafayette arrested on charges of expired license, fleeing and attempting to elude police, hit and run and reckless driving.Robert Earl Parks, 36, of 176 Hilltop Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of simple battery, fugitive and theft by bringing stolen property into state.Robin Brittany Taylor, 29, of 8802 East Ridge Trail, Soddy Daisy arrested on charges of fugitive and theft by bringing stolen property into state.Stormie Lane Callahan, 22, of 49 Helen Avenue, Rossville arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of schedule II.

Citation Statistics:



Speeding……….18

Driving on roadways laned for traffic……….2

Driving while license suspended or revoked………10

Following too closely……….5

Vehicles approaching or entering intersection……….1

Failure to obey stop signs and/or yield signs…………3

Duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident………..1

Driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle……….1

Entering or crossing roadway……….1

Failure to use headgear and eye protective devices for riders……….3

Failure to signal turn or lane change……….1

License required……….2

Impeding traffic flow……….1

License to be carried and exhibited on demand……….5

Restricted licenses……….1

Alteration of license plates……….2

Right of way in crosswalks……….1

Window tint violations……….2

Reckless driving……….1

Suspended registration……….2

Defective/missing mirrors…………1

Seat belt violations………..10

Tail light requirement……….3

Headlight requirement……….1

Vehicle turning left……….2

Proof of insurance required……….4

Operation of vehicle without current plate……….13

Failure to obey traffic control device……….20

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs………..3

Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer………..1

Possession of marijuana……….4





